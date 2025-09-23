Swig Partners With Ovation To Supercharge Guest Experience Across 100+ Locations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Drive-thru favorite now collects over 500 surveys per location each month, boosting online ratings and guest satisfaction through the Ovation partnership.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swig, The Home of the Original Dirty SodaTM, with over 100 locations nationwide, announced today its partnership with Ovation, the leading guest experience and operations platform for multi-unit restaurants.Swig's iconic drinks and treats have fueled rapid growth, and now the brand is doubling down on guest experience. Through Ovation's Crisp integration, Swig is gathering over 500 surveys per month per location-an unprecedented volume of real-time guest feedback that empowers teams to act fast. Beyond initial feedback, Swig is saving thousands of unhappy customers per month using Ovation's real-time chat channels between managers and guests."Swig has always been about brightening your day with our drive-thru experience,” said Chase Wardrop, COO.“With Ovation, we're hearing directly from thousands of guests every day, recovering concerns in real time, and ensuring our operations keep up with our growth. The fact that our average online rating has already increased by 0.1 in just a few months shows how much of an impact this partnership is making.”By partnering with Ovation, Swig is able to:- Capture feedback from guests seamlessly through its Crisp integration.- Recover guests in real time through automated communication tools.- Turn feedback into action to continuously improve operations.- Boost online reviews and reputation across digital platforms.“We're thrilled to partner with Swig, a brand that is rewriting the rules of the beverage category and one that I personally love,” said Zack Oates, CEO of Ovation.“The amount of feedback Swig collects is extraordinary, and they're proving that when you listen and act quickly, you win guests for life. Also, try the Raspberry Dream--it changed my life.”About SwigFounded in 2010 in St. George, Utah, Swig, The Home of the Original Dirty SodaTM, offering customized sodas, refreshers, energy drinks, cookies, and more. With 100+ drive-thru locations across the U.S. and rapid expansion ahead, Swig has built a loyal following by delivering crave-worthy experiences with speed, fun, and connection.About OvationOvation is a guest experience platform for multi-unit restaurants that starts with a 2-question survey to drive revenue, streamline guest recovery, and easily improve operations. Thousands of restaurants, including leading brands like Swig, Dave's Hot Chicken, and MOOYAH, use Ovation to collect more feedback, recover guests through real-time communication, boost online reputations, and improve operations with AI-driven insights. Discover how Ovation can transform your restaurant's guest experience at ovationup.

Press

Ovation

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.