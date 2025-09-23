Lakshya Reveals How 'The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood' Made Him Fearless

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Lakshya, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has said that the show made him revisit the person he was at the age of 17-18.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his fellow artistes from the show in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotional campaign of the show, and said that the show not just gave him a new perspective but also made him fearless.

Talking about how the show changed him as an artiste, he told IANS,“When you see the courage, boldness and the strength coming from your director, who's helming everything together, it just makes you feel that you are about to change something. You're going to do something that has never been done before”.

The actor feels lucky to be a part of something no one is attempting, that no one is trying as there's so much content coming out every day.

He further mentioned,“My fear of acceptance has reduced to a great extent. Because when you work in a show where my director is ready to make fun of himself, all the actors are ready to make fun of themselves, then you feel that when these people don't have any fear, then what are you afraid of? We have wrapped this season with a lot of warmth in my heart, a lot of inspiration and a lot of courage which I have gathered from my director, everybody who has been a part of it, Bobby sir, all the cameos that you see, all my co-actors, so I feel really really honoured, lucky and it will remain in my life for a long time, this whole experience, not only the show, but the process has been really really exciting”.

“It has made me the man that I was probably when I was 17 or 18, the way I was born, the way I was, I have become that again, that confidence has come back, because in between I was looking for it, when the films stopped, but Aryan, the show, the actors of this show, have brought it back to life and I feel that now I am doing something good, something good has come out of me”, he added.