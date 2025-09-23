GTA Awareness Booth At UDST Aims To Attract National Talent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its belief that the future of the national economy relies on developing and empowering young Qatari talent, the General Tax Authority (GTA) is organizing an awareness booth at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) on September 24 and 25, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, in Building No. 1 on campus.

This interactive booth serves as a platform for students and graduates in computing, information technology, and business administration to engage directly with the GTA team.

It offers them the opportunity to learn about the Authority's role, areas of work, and initiatives, while also exploring career opportunities, government scholarship programs, and field training. In addition, students can gain insights into the skills and qualifications needed to join this growing sector.

Throughout the event, the GTA team will provide detailed information about career pathways in the tax sector, highlighting training programs and professional development opportunities offered to national talents. Visitors will also be introduced to the Authority's supportive work environment, which is built on principles of innovation, continuous development, and employee empowerment. The GTA aims to open new horizons for students to consider taxation as a promising career path-one of the fastest-growing fields in the local labor market.

As part of its ongoing partnership with educational institutions, the General Tax Authority continues to implement awareness programs and initiatives designed to highlight career opportunities within the tax sector and emphasize its vital role in supporting sustainable development and driving economic diversification.