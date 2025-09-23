Around 4,500 Units Expected To Boost Residential Supply In H2

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's residential supply will witness around 4,500 units that are anticipated in the second half (H2) of this year with 37 percent located in Lusail, another 37 percent in Al Waab, and 24 percent on the Pearl Island.

The total residential stock during second quarter (Q2) of 2025 was 402,137 units, comprising 254,108 apartments and 148,029 villas. An estimated 595 apartments were delivered during the quarter, ValuStrat stated in its second quarter report released, yesterday.

The notable completions included 240 apartments at Seef Waterfront (Lusail) within Skala Tower, 165 residences at Le Mirage Marina in Lusail Marina, and a private project delivering 50 homes in Musheireb In terms of residential sales transaction, the report noted that the median ticket size for housing units was QR2.8m, an increase of 3.7 percent Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) but a decline of 1.8 percent yearly.

In the second quarter of 2025, residential house transaction volume rose sharply by 30.9 percent quarterly and 62.6 percent Year on Year (YoY).

Al Khor and Al Wakra had the highest number of residential villa transactions. The Pearl Island and Al Qassar saw sales value and volume surge by 198 percent and 209 percent YoY, respectively.

It further noted that the median monthly rent for a residential unit decreased by 1.1 percent QoQ, while stabilising yearly at QR8,500. The apartment lease values reduced to QR5,850 since last quarter, reflecting a 1 percent quarterly dip.

Over 17,000 apartment leases were recorded in Q2, marking a 51 percent YoY increase. Compared to the previous quarter, new agreements declined by 2 percent while renewals rose by 31.5 percent, signalling reduced tenant turnover as occupiers opted to extend existing contracts. Al Wukair, Al Mashaf, and Al Thumama cumulatively were the top contracted areas with 4,610 leases, measuring a decrease of 5.7 percent since last quarter.

Meanwhile the median rent for villas was QR 10,750, down by 1.3 percent quarterly but stable yearly. Rents in Wakrah and Abu Hamour fell by 2 percent QoQ, while Al Duhail recorded a 1 percent uptick. Most areas remained stable compared to the prior quarter, whereas Al Gharrafa posted a 5 percent YoY decline.

Around 6,437 villa lease contracts were signed during Q2 2025 reflecting an increase of 6.5 percent QoQ and 32 percent YoY. New tenancies accounted for 86 percent of the total agreements. Soudan, Al Aziziya, Al Ghanim, and Murrah collectively accounted for more than 615 rental contracts.

The second quarter of 2025 saw modest gains in the residential sales market. The ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) – Residential Capital Values increased by 2 percent YoY to 98.4 points. Villas led the growth with a 2 percent quarterly rise to 98.2 points, while apartments held steady at 99.2. This uplift aligns with stronger market activity, as sales volumes climbed 30.9 percent QoQ and 62.6 percent YoY, median ticket sizes expanded 3.7 percent QoQ, and mortgage transactions advanced 20 percent YoY.