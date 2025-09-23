Vietjet Launches 3-Day Mega Sale With Flights To Vietnam Starting From Just INR1
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 23, 2025 - Vietjet is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with hundreds of thousands of Eco tickets from just INR11 (excluding taxes and fees) across India-Vietnam routes. The promotion runs from 22:30 on September 23 to 21:30 on September 26, 2025 (IST), for travel between October 20, 2025, and May 27, 2026 (*). Tickets are available via and the Vietjet Air mobile app.
In addition, Vietjet offers up to 20% off Business and SkyBoss tickets every 2nd and 20th of the month, plus irresistible "double-day" deals.
Indian travellers can grab unbeatable fares from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Vietnam's major cities, including Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, for year-end and New Year holidays, school breaks, spring escapes or other adventures. From Vietnam, passengers can easily connect to top destinations across Asia-Pacific through Vietjet's extensive flight network.
Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated in Vietnam and several countries in East Asia. Indian travellers are invited to celebrate the season with loved ones and explore unique Mid-Autumn traditions - from lantern parades in Hanoi's Old Quarter to Chuseok in Korea or Japan's romantic Tsukimi.
Flying with Vietjet during this time, passengers can enjoy festive surprises onboard, including lantern giveaways, special inflight performances, and limited-edition Vietjet mooncakes available on these selected festive flights and at Sky Shop.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
(*) Blackout dates may apply depending on routes
