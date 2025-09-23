Turkmen FM, UN Political Chief Debate Peace Initiatives Behind UNGA Scenes
The meeting focused on Turkmenistan's cooperation with the UN system in maintaining peace and strengthening international security. Special attention was given to preventive diplomacy, including the activities of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and the development of regional cooperation mechanisms.
Meredov highlighted Turkmenistan's initiatives aimed at building mutual trust between states and advancing constructive international dialogue. Among them was the proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. In this context, the UNGA agenda now includes the item“Neutrality for Peace and Security” with draft resolutions on the role of neutrality in maintaining peace and the establishment of International Mediation Day.
