Kuwaiti Oil Price Down 61 Cents To USD 70.92 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 61 cents to USD 70.92 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 71.53 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, the price of Brent crude down by 11 cents to USD 66.57 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate also declined by four cents to USD 62.64 pb. (end)
km
km
