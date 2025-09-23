Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Oil Price Down 61 Cents To USD 70.92 Pb


2025-09-23 02:03:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 61 cents to USD 70.92 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 71.53 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, the price of Brent crude down by 11 cents to USD 66.57 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate also declined by four cents to USD 62.64 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN23092025000071011013ID1110097465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search