Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-09-23 02:01:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
23 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 22 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 98,497 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 93,023 - 5,474
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 546.50p - 543.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 535.50p - 536.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 543.55p - 540.33p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,321,376 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,321,376.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
22-09-2025 15:03:32 GBp 416 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCtWJq
22-09-2025 15:00:51 GBp 302 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCtieE
22-09-2025 15:00:21 GBp 1,191 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCtiJ6
22-09-2025 14:46:16 GBp 1,548 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCtQBb
22-09-2025 14:45:05 GBp 558 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCtOmR
22-09-2025 14:45:05 GBp 1,239 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCtOpb
22-09-2025 14:45:05 GBp 1,239 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCtOz@
22-09-2025 14:36:24 GBp 1,614 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCtE3$
22-09-2025 14:36:24 GBp 1,435 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCtE3F
22-09-2025 14:13:18 GBp 2,050 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmdLz
22-09-2025 14:10:07 GBp 8 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCmY0r
22-09-2025 14:10:07 GBp 1,057 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCmY0u
22-09-2025 14:10:07 GBp 87 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCmY05
22-09-2025 14:10:07 GBp 84 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCmY07
22-09-2025 14:10:07 GBp 49 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCmY09
22-09-2025 14:10:07 GBp 4 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCmY0B
22-09-2025 14:10:07 GBp 301 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCmY0D
22-09-2025 13:44:48 GBp 763 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCmVd8
22-09-2025 13:44:35 GBp 348 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCmVku
22-09-2025 13:44:11 GBp 58 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmVuj
22-09-2025 13:44:11 GBp 167 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmVul
22-09-2025 13:43:12 GBp 248 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmSqa
22-09-2025 13:42:13 GBp 232 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmTXJ
22-09-2025 13:41:14 GBp 249 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmTSB
22-09-2025 13:40:15 GBp 243 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmQ2m
22-09-2025 13:39:16 GBp 16 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmRmh
22-09-2025 13:39:16 GBp 214 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmRmj
22-09-2025 13:38:17 GBp 36 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmOXj
22-09-2025 13:38:17 GBp 6 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmOXl
22-09-2025 13:38:17 GBp 221 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmOXn
22-09-2025 13:37:18 GBp 215 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmPcQ
22-09-2025 13:37:18 GBp 51 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmPcS
22-09-2025 13:36:19 GBp 249 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCmPGa
22-09-2025 13:35:20 GBp 259 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCm6Br
22-09-2025 13:35:20 GBp 5 546.50 XLON xeaNhPCm6Bt
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 477 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7Vb
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 273 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7Vd
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 177 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7Vh
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 76 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7Vf
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 35 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7VG
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 274 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7VI
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 573 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7VK
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 371 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7VM
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 700 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7VO
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 144 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7VE
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 300 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7VC
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 7,071 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm7VA
22-09-2025 13:33:55 GBp 1,237 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCm7VV
22-09-2025 13:29:06 GBp 170 546.00 XLON xeaNhPCm3Re
22-09-2025 13:26:42 GBp 18 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCm18M
22-09-2025 13:26:42 GBp 14 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCm18O
22-09-2025 13:26:42 GBp 987 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCm18Q
22-09-2025 13:26:42 GBp 141 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCm18S
22-09-2025 13:26:42 GBp 173 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCm1Ba
22-09-2025 13:26:42 GBp 461 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCm1BY
22-09-2025 13:12:49 GBp 824 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCntt4
22-09-2025 13:12:49 GBp 105 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCntt6
22-09-2025 12:53:00 GBp 258 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnv8L
22-09-2025 12:53:00 GBp 6 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnv8N
22-09-2025 12:53:00 GBp 308 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnv8P
22-09-2025 12:49:36 GBp 14 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnakC
22-09-2025 12:49:36 GBp 14 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnafi
22-09-2025 12:43:58 GBp 700 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnW5@
22-09-2025 12:43:58 GBp 262 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnW5y
22-09-2025 12:43:58 GBp 345 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnW5F
22-09-2025 12:43:58 GBp 14 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnW5H
22-09-2025 12:43:58 GBp 566 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnW5J
22-09-2025 12:28:35 GBp 73 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCnMJN
22-09-2025 12:28:35 GBp 405 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCnMJP
22-09-2025 12:28:35 GBp 14 545.50 XLON xeaNhPCnMJR
22-09-2025 12:12:47 GBp 688 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnTwt
22-09-2025 12:12:20 GBp 122 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnTMq
22-09-2025 12:12:20 GBp 360 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnTMs
22-09-2025 12:12:20 GBp 130 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnTMu
22-09-2025 12:11:25 GBp 770 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnQAS
22-09-2025 12:00:01 GBp 1,084 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCn3yR
22-09-2025 12:00:01 GBp 810 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCn3$q
22-09-2025 11:52:28 GBp 1,242 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCnD4n
22-09-2025 11:52:05 GBp 42 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnDHG
22-09-2025 11:52:05 GBp 197 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnDHI
22-09-2025 11:51:06 GBp 207 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnA0c
22-09-2025 11:50:07 GBp 179 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnBz2
22-09-2025 11:50:07 GBp 14 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCnBz7
22-09-2025 11:49:08 GBp 212 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn8d0
22-09-2025 11:48:09 GBp 288 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn8Ap
22-09-2025 11:47:02 GBp 294 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9xZ
22-09-2025 11:47:01 GBp 206 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9xM
22-09-2025 11:47:01 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9xO
22-09-2025 11:47:01 GBp 2,108 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9wW
22-09-2025 11:47:01 GBp 261 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9wY
22-09-2025 11:47:01 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9wa
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9wk
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9w@
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9wG
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 30 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9wM
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn9wO
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn95q
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn94Z
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 394 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn94k
22-09-2025 11:47:00 GBp 400 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn94v
22-09-2025 11:46:59 GBp 494 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn97$
22-09-2025 11:46:59 GBp 4 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn971
22-09-2025 11:46:59 GBp 22 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn97t
22-09-2025 11:46:59 GBp 66 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn97v
22-09-2025 11:46:59 GBp 806 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCn97z
22-09-2025 11:35:28 GBp 444 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCon2L
22-09-2025 11:35:28 GBp 324 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCon2N
22-09-2025 11:33:56 GBp 681 545.00 XLON xeaNhPCo@Ly
22-09-2025 11:17:40 GBp 1,625 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoZwt
22-09-2025 11:17:40 GBp 250 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoZwv
22-09-2025 11:17:40 GBp 116 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoZwx
22-09-2025 11:17:40 GBp 43 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoZwz
22-09-2025 11:17:40 GBp 207 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoZw9
22-09-2025 11:17:40 GBp 257 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoZwB
22-09-2025 11:17:40 GBp 132 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoZwD
22-09-2025 11:17:40 GBp 755 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCoZwG
22-09-2025 11:16:31 GBp 757 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoW@U
22-09-2025 10:55:55 GBp 646 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoHe@
22-09-2025 10:55:55 GBp 48 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoHe0
22-09-2025 10:55:54 GBp 543 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoHhc
22-09-2025 10:51:11 GBp 72 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoSrV
22-09-2025 10:51:11 GBp 207 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoSqg
22-09-2025 10:51:11 GBp 86 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoSqi
22-09-2025 10:51:11 GBp 314 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoSq3
22-09-2025 10:46:16 GBp 210 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCoRV4
22-09-2025 10:46:16 GBp 853 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCoRVG
22-09-2025 10:36:29 GBp 211 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCo3gh
22-09-2025 10:36:29 GBp 1,044 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCo3gj
22-09-2025 10:36:29 GBp 541 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCo3gk
22-09-2025 10:36:29 GBp 669 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCo3gu
22-09-2025 10:27:31 GBp 138 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoDMa
22-09-2025 10:27:31 GBp 94 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoDMW
22-09-2025 10:27:31 GBp 182 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoDMY
22-09-2025 10:27:01 GBp 210 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoAh2
22-09-2025 10:27:01 GBp 81 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoAhE
22-09-2025 10:27:01 GBp 261 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoAhG
22-09-2025 10:27:01 GBp 250 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoAhI
22-09-2025 10:27:01 GBp 282 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCoAhK
22-09-2025 10:27:01 GBp 339 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCoAgj
22-09-2025 10:15:42 GBp 647 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCppwt
22-09-2025 10:13:50 GBp 261 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCpnXW
22-09-2025 10:13:50 GBp 700 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCpnXY
22-09-2025 10:13:50 GBp 22 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCpncU
22-09-2025 10:13:50 GBp 521 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCpnXg
22-09-2025 10:05:42 GBp 811 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCpxhE
22-09-2025 10:05:35 GBp 366 544.00 XLON xeaNhPCpxtc
22-09-2025 10:05:35 GBp 4,087 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCpxtj
22-09-2025 10:04:55 GBp 36 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCpxOy
22-09-2025 10:04:55 GBp 1 544.50 XLON xeaNhPCpud$
22-09-2025 09:40:22 GBp 804 542.50 XLON xeaNhPCpKEQ
22-09-2025 09:40:22 GBp 773 542.50 CHIX xeaNhPCpKES
22-09-2025 09:39:20 GBp 605 543.00 XLON xeaNhPCpL$3
22-09-2025 09:39:20 GBp 102 543.00 XLON xeaNhPCpL$L
22-09-2025 09:39:20 GBp 968 543.00 XLON xeaNhPCpL$R
22-09-2025 09:39:20 GBp 963 543.00 XLON xeaNhPCpL@Y
22-09-2025 09:39:20 GBp 849 543.00 XLON xeaNhPCpL@h
22-09-2025 09:39:20 GBp 136 543.00 CHIX xeaNhPCpL@$
22-09-2025 09:39:20 GBp 84 543.00 CHIX xeaNhPCpL@z
22-09-2025 09:29:43 GBp 14 542.00 XLON xeaNhPCpTSg
22-09-2025 09:29:43 GBp 118 542.00 XLON xeaNhPCpTSi
22-09-2025 09:29:36 GBp 289 542.50 XLON xeaNhPCpTQJ
22-09-2025 09:29:22 GBp 776 543.00 CHIX xeaNhPCpQhL
22-09-2025 09:22:26 GBp 250 542.50 CHIX xeaNhPCp7he
22-09-2025 09:22:26 GBp 12 542.50 CHIX xeaNhPCp7hg
22-09-2025 09:21:29 GBp 210 542.50 CHIX xeaNhPCp7UU
22-09-2025 09:19:27 GBp 304 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5ru
22-09-2025 09:19:27 GBp 346 542.50 CHIX xeaNhPCp5r1
22-09-2025 09:19:27 GBp 843 542.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5r$
22-09-2025 09:19:27 GBp 315 543.00 CHIX xeaNhPCp5r3
22-09-2025 09:19:26 GBp 109 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5rA
22-09-2025 09:19:26 GBp 78 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5rC
22-09-2025 09:19:26 GBp 311 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5rE
22-09-2025 09:19:26 GBp 170 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5rG
22-09-2025 09:19:26 GBp 339 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5rI
22-09-2025 09:19:26 GBp 318 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5rK
22-09-2025 09:19:26 GBp 382 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp5qZ
22-09-2025 09:19:26 GBp 510 543.00 XLON xeaNhPCp5qc
22-09-2025 09:18:14 GBp 362 543.50 XLON xeaNhPCp2rJ
22-09-2025 09:07:52 GBp 128 542.00 XLON xeaNhPCpBdo
22-09-2025 09:07:52 GBp 10 542.00 XLON xeaNhPCpBds
22-09-2025 09:07:52 GBp 100 542.00 XLON xeaNhPCpBdu
22-09-2025 09:06:25 GBp 238 542.00 XLON xeaNhPCp88A
22-09-2025 09:06:17 GBp 1,496 541.50 XLON xeaNhPCp8II
22-09-2025 09:06:17 GBp 1,353 541.50 XLON xeaNhPCp8IK
22-09-2025 09:05:45 GBp 263 540.50 XLON xeaNhPCp94c
22-09-2025 08:50:47 GBp 174 539.50 XLON xeaNhPCiw6e
22-09-2025 08:50:47 GBp 507 539.50 XLON xeaNhPCiw6g
22-09-2025 08:50:47 GBp 466 539.50 XLON xeaNhPCiw6i
22-09-2025 08:48:43 GBp 2,859 539.00 XLON xeaNhPCiuYw
22-09-2025 08:48:43 GBp 142 539.00 XLON xeaNhPCiuYy
22-09-2025 08:48:43 GBp 701 539.00 XLON xeaNhPCiuYG
22-09-2025 08:29:06 GBp 750 536.00 XLON xeaNhPCihXG
22-09-2025 08:25:39 GBp 279 536.50 CHIX xeaNhPCifFa
22-09-2025 08:25:39 GBp 548 536.50 XLON xeaNhPCifFY
22-09-2025 08:22:25 GBp 443 535.50 XLON xeaNhPCiNAQ
22-09-2025 08:21:58 GBp 210 537.00 XLON xeaNhPCiKef
22-09-2025 08:21:58 GBp 843 536.50 XLON xeaNhPCiKei
22-09-2025 08:19:13 GBp 42 537.00 XLON xeaNhPCiIvz
22-09-2025 08:19:13 GBp 168 537.00 XLON xeaNhPCiIv$
22-09-2025 08:19:13 GBp 258 536.50 XLON xeaNhPCiIv2
22-09-2025 08:19:13 GBp 239 536.50 XLON xeaNhPCiIv4
22-09-2025 08:19:13 GBp 215 536.50 CHIX xeaNhPCiIv6
22-09-2025 08:18:52 GBp 472 537.00 XLON xeaNhPCiIE2
22-09-2025 08:18:52 GBp 25 537.00 XLON xeaNhPCiIE4
22-09-2025 08:18:52 GBp 369 537.00 CHIX xeaNhPCiIE6
22-09-2025 08:14:14 GBp 147 537.00 XLON xeaNhPCiH9P
22-09-2025 08:14:11 GBp 712 537.50 XLON xeaNhPCiHAS
22-09-2025 08:14:11 GBp 362 537.50 CHIX xeaNhPCiHAU
22-09-2025 08:13:04 GBp 54 538.50 XLON xeaNhPCiUv7
22-09-2025 08:13:04 GBp 91 538.50 XLON xeaNhPCiUvB
22-09-2025 08:13:04 GBp 220 538.50 XLON xeaNhPCiUvD
22-09-2025 08:13:04 GBp 220 538.50 XLON xeaNhPCiUvF
22-09-2025 08:13:04 GBp 411 538.00 XLON xeaNhPCiUvM
22-09-2025 08:13:04 GBp 86 538.00 XLON xeaNhPCiUvO
22-09-2025 08:13:04 GBp 726 538.00 CHIX xeaNhPCiUvQ
22-09-2025 08:09:01 GBp 562 539.50 XLON xeaNhPCiTuc
22-09-2025 08:09:01 GBp 2,872 539.00 XLON xeaNhPCiTui
22-09-2025 08:09:01 GBp 95 539.00 XLON xeaNhPCiTuk
22-09-2025 08:09:01 GBp 55 539.00 XLON xeaNhPCiTum
22-09-2025 08:08:44 GBp 268 538.50 CHIX xeaNhPCiTF$
22-09-2025 08:08:44 GBp 353 538.50 CHIX xeaNhPCiTF1
22-09-2025 08:08:44 GBp 497 538.50 XLON xeaNhPCiTFz

MENAFN23092025004107003653ID1110097450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search