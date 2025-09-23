Earphones And Headphones Market Size To Hit $114.81 Billion By 2032, Rising At 8.87% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Earphones and Headphones Market was valued at $0.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $2.13 billion by 2032, growing at 13.72% CAGR from forecast 2025–2032. Austin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earphones and Headphones Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Earphones and Headphones Market was valued at USD 58.41 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 114.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period 2025–2032.” Growing Proliferation of Wireless Technology and TWS Earbuds Augment Market Growth The industry is expanding at an unprecedented rate due to the widespread use of wireless audio devices, especially true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Untethered, portable listening is becoming more and more popular in the market, and it is being modified to meet the lifestyles with smartphones and smartwatches. With their support for smart assistants, active noise cancellation (ANC), and Bluetooth 5.0+, the TWS earbuds have completely revolutionized user convenience. Prominent companies are expanding their line of wireless headphones at affordable pricing. Fitness enthusiasts, commuters, professionals, and students are all shifting away from wired solutions, which is driving the market for wireless headphones and earbuds. This is a major growth engine for both developed and developing economies. Get a Sample Report of Earphones and Headphones Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Bose Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Skullcandy Inc.

Jabra (GN Audio)

Beats Electronics LLC

Logitech International S.A.

Xiaomi Corporation

Harman International Industries Inc.

Shure Incorporated

OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Anker Innovations

Realme

Philips

Panasonic Corporation

Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG

Plantronics Inc. Technics Earphones and Headphones Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 58.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 114.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.87% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Product Type (Earphones and Headphones)

. By Application (Fitness, Gaming, Virtual Reality and Music & Entertainment)

. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

. By End-User (Personal and Corporate)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Earphones made up the majority of revenue in 2024, accounting for over 61.80% of total sales. This was due to its portability, affordability, and widespread use in daily life and sports. The growing demand for immersive sound, noise cancellation, and better sound reproduction among professionals and gamers is predicted to drive the headphones segment's greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 9.07 over 2024-2032.

By Application

Due to increased streaming activity on sites like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music, the Music & Entertainment segment will hold a 48.18% market share in 2024, dominating the earphone and headphones industry. The market for virtual reality (VR) is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.78% over 2024-2032 as a result of continuous developments in AR and VR technology and engaging gameplay.

By Distribution Channel

The online segment accounted for the largest share of around 56.60% in 2024 and is also estimated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.39% during 2024 to 2032 owing to increasing penetration of e-commerce, exclusive online launches, and convenience-driven purchasing behavior.

By End-User

Due to the growing use of audio devices for daily communication, fitness, entertainment, and travel, personal users accounted for the biggest revenue share in 2024, with over 85.20 percent. The demand for communication headsets for remote and hybrid work environments is expected to drive the highest CAGR of 9.35% for corporate end-users over 2024-2032.

Asia Pacific Dominated the Market in 2024 with 38.20% Market Share; North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over 2025-2032

Due to increased consumer spending, the rapid uptake of smart devices, and the need for wireless audio, North America remains a crucial market for earbuds and headphones.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2024 and accounted for 32.20% of total revenue. Due to its large population, rising disposable incomes, and widespread smartphone use, the region is predicted to develop at the quickest rate during the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.88%.

Recent News:



In September 2024, Apple launched AirPods Max updated with USB C and upgraded AirPods Pro 2 featuring advanced hearing health tools and enhanced noise cancellation. In February 2024, Samsung rolled out Galaxy AI features for its Buds line (including interpreter, 360° audio, Auto Switch), enhancing integration with Galaxy S24 devices.

Exclusive Sections of the Earphones and Headphones Market Report (The USPs):



PRICING ANALYSIS & FORECAST – helps you benchmark ASPs across online and offline channels, compare product type and regional price variations, and assess long-term affordability trends.

TECHNOLOGY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption rates of wireless vs wired devices, Bluetooth versions, noise cancellation features, battery life, and overall audio quality trends.

PRODUCTION & SUPPLY CHAIN STATISTICS – helps you understand global production volumes, OEM vs in-house manufacturing shares, sourcing patterns, and the impact of geopolitical factors on logistics.

INNOVATION & R&D METRICS – helps you track patent filings, R&D spending, AI and smart assistant integrations, and product pipeline advancements shaping the next generation of devices.

DISTRIBUTION & CHANNEL STATISTICS – helps you analyze online vs offline sales shares, e-commerce and D2C growth, retailer partnerships, and omnichannel strategy adoption. MATERIAL & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you assess recyclable material usage, battery disposal practices, sustainable packaging trends, and ESG initiatives by leading brands.

