Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Sneh Rana Vows India's Quest For Silverware In Front Of Home Fans

Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana has said that the team aims to win the World Cup trophy. She also spoke on the crucial role the Women's Premier League (WPL) has played in Indian women's cricket.

Sneh will be a part of the Indian team, which will start their World Cup 2025 campaign against Sri Lanka at Guwahati on September 30. This year, Sneh made her return to Team India's white-ball set-up after 2023, picking 21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 22.09 with best figures of 22.09 and best figures of 5/43.

'Our aim is to fill the trophy cabinet with a World Cup