7 Dead As Heavy Rain Cripples Kolkata Ahead Of Durga Puja Schools Shut, Trains, Flights Hit

At least seven people were killed as heavy rain overnight threw life out of gear in Kolkata and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, with several places inundated under knee-deep water and traffic paralysed. Amidst the flooding chaos. The southern and eastern corridors were worst-affected, with Garia Kamdahari recording a staggering 332 mm of rainfall within hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), Ballygunge (264 mm), and Thantania in north Kolkata (195 mm), according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The torrential rain, which began past midnight, inundated roads, flooded homes, and crippled daily life.

Unbelievable scenes from Ballygunge Phari near Birla Mandir the last 20 years I've never seen flooding like this in this area, drainage or sheer negligence #Kolkata #KolkataRain #Flood twitter/6mOZlL5saT

- Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) September 23, 2025

Schools shut, traffic, flights hit

Schools declared holidays, while airlines rushed to issue travel advisories, warning passengers of delays amid the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of continued heavy showers across multiple south Bengal districts.

Massive Rains in #kolkata since the last 3 hours! Major areas #flooded like never before. Heavy spell of #Rainfall in the city right before #DurgaPuja Stay safe everybody!#cyclone #cloudburst twitter/VUuoQkkxgC

- Murtaza Khambaty (@MurtazaKhambaty) September 22, 2025

“Due to bad weather in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status...,” SpiceJet wrote on X.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 22, 2025

Similarly, IndiGo also issued travel advisory and wrote,“Some routes across #Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions. We recommend planning your journey accordingly, and leave with a bit of extra time in hand.”

Travel AdvisorySome routes across #Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions recommend planning your journey accordingly, and leave with a bit of extra time in hand keep a tab on your flight status via our app or...

- IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 23, 2025

Travel Advisory A Rainy Day ReminderWith heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected over #Kolkata, we're seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport we can't control the skies, we're doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on...

- IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 23, 2025

IMD weather alert

The IMD forecasted that a low-pressure system hovering over the northeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and drift northwestward, bringing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers in Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura till Wednesday. Another low-pressure area is also predicted to form around September 25, threatening to prolong Kolkata's rain fury.

The city's transport system was also thrown into disarray. Waterlogging along the Blue Line of Kolkata Metro-particularly between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations-forced an abrupt suspension of services on the stretch.

A Metro Railway spokesperson stated, "Truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations," adding that normal operations will resume soon. He emphasized that public safety remains the highest priority.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and brace for further disruptions as the city struggles with heavy rain.