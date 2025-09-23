Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Death Toll At 451 Massive Damage To Houses, Roads And Power

The devastating monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 451 lives since June 20, with 262 fatalities attributed to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution and lightning, while 189 people died in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The SDMA report shows that 497 people have been injured during the season, while 47 remain missing. The disaster has also taken a toll on livestock, with over 2,511 animals dead and 26,955 poultry birds lost.

The hill state has witnessed widespread damage to property and infrastructure. A total of 1,804 houses have been fully destroyed, and 29,466 homes have been partially damaged. Additionally, 665 shops/factories, 1,046 cow sheds, and 2,344 labour huts were impacted infrastructure losses are pegged at a staggering Rs 4,86,116 lakh (Rs 4,861 crore), with maximum damages reported in the Public Works Department (Rs 300,015 lakh), followed by irrigation and water supply schemes, power infrastructure, education, health and agriculture.

As of September 23 morning, 338 roads, including two national highways (NH-03 and NH-503A), remain blocked due to landslides and slippages. Power supply has been hit with 45 distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted, while 77 drinking water supply schemes are out of order, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its morning utility report.

District-wise, Kullu (106), Mandi (109), and Kangra (40) reported the highest number of blocked roads. In power disruptions, Mandi (11) and Kullu (13) were the worst affected, while Mandi (41) and Shimla (12) accounted for the largest share of disrupted water supply schemes.

District-wise analysis shows that Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Chamba are among the worst-hit in terms of lives lost and property damage. Mandi alone accounted for 66 deaths, while Kangra reported 57 and Chamba 68.

"Restoration work on roads, water supply schemes, and power infrastructure is being carried out on a war footing, but continuous landslides and flash floods have slowed progress," an SDMA official said.

The authority has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly along vulnerable stretches of national and state highways, and to report any emergencies promptly.

Relief and ex-gratia payments are being processed for affected families.

