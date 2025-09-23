3 Reasons WWE Isn't Booking Brock Lesnar Vs John Cena Rematch For Crown Jewel 2025
Fans expecting another Brock Lesnar vs John Cena showdown at Crown Jewel may be left disappointed. Here are three possible reasons behind WWE's decision.
John Cena's current WWE schedule is limited, with only three matches left before his planned exit. His upcoming bouts include Crown Jewel on October 11, Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, and a final appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025.
Rather than revisiting old rivalries, Cena appears focused on facing fresh competition. He even hinted at a possible clash with AJ Styles on social media, which effectively rules out another meeting with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.
The Wrestlepalooza showdown between Brock Lesnar and John Cena was heavily promoted as their“one last time” battle. Reports suggest Cena may have agreed to the match's outcome beforehand, allowing Lesnar to secure the win.
Historically, Lesnar has dominated their rivalry, winning 16 of their 18 singles matches, with Cena victorious only twice. Given the way the match was framed, WWE may be reluctant to undermine that finality by scheduling a rematch so soon.
Many fans were dissatisfied with how the Wrestlepalooza match played out. Not only did it last just 10 minutes, but it also opened the event instead of closing it, which surprised audiences. Social media reactions were critical.
Especially over how decisively Cena was defeated in what was billed as his final bout against Lesnar. WWE may have taken this feedback into account, opting to avoid a repeat and instead pair Cena with a different opponent for Crown Jewel.
