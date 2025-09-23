Afghan Boys Risks Life To Reach Delhi By Hiding In Plane's Landing Gear Deported On Arrival
According to news agency PTI, the boy said his "curiosity" brought him to India from Afghanistan .
He managed to hide inside the rear central landing gear compartment of the aeroplane, which brought him to Delhi.
The incident took place on a KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. He survived a journey of 2 hours above 36,000 feet.
The incident was reported around 11 am on Sunday.
Reportedly, the airline authorities reported to the airport security control room about the Afghan boy who was spotted roaming near the flight after it touched down.Also Read | Woman pays ₹3.7 crore to boyfriend's wife for divorce; then comes a twist Also Read | Heavy rain in Kolkata disrupts metro services, causes waterlogging 13 year old grilled by authorities
The 13-year-old is said to be a native of Kunduz city. He was apprehended by the airline personnel and later handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel. They brought him to Terminal 3 of the airport, where he was interrogated.
During questioning, the boys shared how he managed to get inside the airport in Kabul. He somehow tucked himself inside the landing gear compartment of the flight.
He told the officers that he did this out of curiosity, as per sources.Afghan boy deported
After questioning him, the boy was sent back by the same flight to Kabul.
Security officials of the KAM airline conducted a thorough inspection of the said aeroplane's landing gear compartment. They seized a small red-coloured speaker, apparently belonging to the 13-year-old.
However, the aircraft was declared safe after probing and anti-sabotage checks, reported the authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment