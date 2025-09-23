Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals Marks A Decade Of Service In Kashmir
Srinagar- Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, a leading name in eye care in the North and Eastern India, announced the hospital's newest technology in advanced eye care treatments, but more importantly, to celebrate 10 years of service to the people of Kashmir.
During the session, Dr. Samir Sud, Co-founder & Director, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals highlighted the hospital's commitment to making innovative eye technologies accessible in the valley. He talked about many recent progresses, including:
EDOF (Extended Depth of Focus) lenses represent an advanced design of intraocular lens for patients undergoing cataract surgery. EDOF lenses provide uninterrupted high-quality vision for near, intermediate, and distance vision while achieving a high reliance on glasses for a variety of activities. EDOF lenses are distinct from traditional monofocal lenses as they still effectively support classical household activities, including reading, computer work, and driving.
Myopia Control Glasses for children: With the rise of digital screen time, Myopia (short-sightedness) is rising among children due to increased screen time, and the WHO predicts 50% of people will be myopic by 2050. We now offer special myopia control glasses that can slow progression by up to 75%, helping protect children from high myopia and future eye diseases.
Advance Retina Care Service – Utilizes innovative methods of diagnostic and therapeutic measures for diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Oculoplasty and Eye Cancer Management – Advanced services for oculoplastic, reconstructive, and tumour-related eye conditions.
