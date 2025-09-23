For Second Night, Zaporizhzhia Subjected To Massive Strikes On Infrastructure And Residential Buildings
“For the second night in a row, the Russians are launching massive attacks on Zaporizhzhia. Civilian infrastructure and people's homes are under attack,” he wrote.
Video: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram
On the night of September 23, the Russian army launched massive strikes with guided aerial bombs on the regional center, according to a publication by the State Emergency Service on Telegram .
The strikes hit a private residential area, destroying a residential building and damaging neighboring buildings with the blast wave. In addition, a fire broke out at the scene.
Emergency services are extinguishing the fire and conducting a search and rescue operation. According to preliminary information, a person may be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building.
The number of victims is being clarified.
All emergency services of the city are working at the site of the shelling.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zaporizhzhia has suffered at least five enemy strikes with KAB missiles.
