Russians Carry Out 576 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours
"Russian troops carried out 20 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, and Olhivske. 392 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Olhivske, Charivne, and Novoandriivka. Seven MLRS strikes were launched on the territory of Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Olhivske. 157 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka," the report said.
There were 203 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
Earlier, it was reported that one man was killed as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
