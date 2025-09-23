Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Carry Out 576 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours

2025-09-23 01:05:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"Russian troops carried out 20 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, and Olhivske. 392 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Olhivske, Charivne, and Novoandriivka. Seven MLRS strikes were launched on the territory of Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Olhivske. 157 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka," the report said.

There were 203 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported that one man was killed as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

