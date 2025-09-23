UN Security Council To Discuss Palestinian Question At OIC Request

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 23 (Petra)-- The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a briefing today on "The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question," during which members will hear a report from UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres.The meeting was requested by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members currently serving on the Council, including Algeria, Guyana, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, and Somalia. The session is expected to be chaired by South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun.Today's session comes amid a series of significant developments, including Israel's launch of an operation to seize Gaza City, the Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution on the situation in Gaza due to a U.S. veto, and a wave of recognition of the State of Palestine by several UN member states.Unlike the Council sessions, the UN General Assembly will open its annual General Debate today, with participation from more than 140 heads of state and government, alongside dozens of ministers and senior officials.