Global Release Of Tommy Swanhaus's New Book, Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, And Influence

Tommy Swanhaus - 22X Best Selling Author.

Tommy Swanhaus alleges that Audible withheld more than $9 million in owed royalties.

- Tommy SwanhausLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International entrepreneur, global influencer, and 22X Best-Selling Author Tommy Swanhaus has officially released his much-anticipated new book, Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence, across nearly every global platform. The book, the follow-up to his record-setting debut, is now available worldwide in hardcover, paperback, and digital editions through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IngramSpark distribution, and major retailers across dozens of countries.Swanhaus, widely recognized as one of the top six digital marketing professionals worldwide, brings his signature energy and insider expertise to this new volume. Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence dives into real-world case studies-featuring icons like Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark, Rihanna, and Tiger Woods-to teach readers how to dominate branding, leverage influence, and harness social media to drive massive success.A Proven Legacy – and a Fight for JusticeSwanhaus's first book, Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company, was a global phenomenon-winning multiple bestseller awards in every country where Audible operates and downloaded by audiences around the world. Despite this success, Swanhaus alleges that Audible withheld more than $9 million in owed royalties.“Each week Audible told me, 'You'll get paid next week,' but the money never came,” said Swanhaus.“It's not just about me-it's about the integrity of platforms that authors and creators rely on to share their work. If this can happen to me, it can happen to any author.”Swanhaus continues to pursue accountability, shining a spotlight on Audible's failure while simultaneously moving forward to ensure his readers, fans, and global community have access to his work across multiple trusted platforms.A Movement, Not Just a BookWith Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence, Swanhaus solidifies his place as a leader in the evolving landscape of branding and influence. This book is not just a guide-it's a playbook for entrepreneurs, creators, and professionals who want to elevate their careers, dominate social platforms, and leave a lasting legacy.The book's release also supports Swanhaus's broader Amplify movement, which includes speaking, consulting, merchandise, and multimedia content. His mission remains clear: to empower millions of people worldwide to amplify their voice, their influence, and their success.About Tommy SwanhausTommy Swanhaus is a global entrepreneur, digital marketing pioneer, media personality, and 22X Best-Selling Author. Named one of the world's top digital marketing influencers, Swanhaus has led campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and billion-dollar brands. His expertise spans branding, multi-platform marketing, direct response advertising, and media production. He has been featured in over 200 major publications and invited to the United Nations to speak on leveraging technology and media for global change.

Tommy Swanhaus

Tommy Swanhaus Co.

+1 203-524-2772

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.