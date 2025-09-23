Redefine Wellness & Treatment Opens Premier Outpatient Center In Scottsdale - Redefining Holistic Healing

redefine wellness and treatment scottsdale lobby

Redefine Wellness & Treatment launches a Scottsdale outpatient center uniting neuroscience, therapy, and holistic healing.

- Laura Ramos, Co-FounderSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Redefine Wellness & Treatment , co-founded by Laura Ramos and Daniel Petersen, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Outpatient Treatment Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. This groundbreaking facility seamlessly blends evidence-based clinical care with transformative holistic therapies, redefining how trauma, depression, anxiety, stress, and grief are treated.Located in the heart of Scottsdale, Redefine's outpatient center offers flexible, trauma-informed mental health support that honors both mind and soul. Services include individual and group therapy, intensive outpatient program (IOP) options for structured and comprehensive engagement, as well as cutting-edge approaches such as neurofeedback, EMDR, brainspotting, trauma coaching, health coaching, and breathwork. Patients also have access to holistic practices including Reiki, meditation, yoga, and mindfulness. All programs are tailored to fit daily routines while addressing trauma, anxiety, depression, stress, grief, addiction, and more.Laura Ramos, a Certified Professional Coach and Brain Health Coach trained by the Amen Clinics, brings decades of experience guiding healing beyond conventional therapy. She is also a partner at Maui Healing Retreat, where guests immerse themselves in yoga, meditation, energy healing, and personalized retreat sessions. Her integrative approach reflects a vision of combining clinical excellence with soul-centered healing.“Our mission is to make transformative healing accessible,” says Ramos.“By weaving together clinical and holistic therapies, we empower individuals to reclaim their lives-balanced, resilient, and whole.”Daniel Petersen, Co-Founder and Co-Creator, combines more than a decade of experience in mental health and trauma care with his own personal journey of healing. He began his career in service, volunteering at a trauma treatment center where he rose to become a neurofeedback practitioner, Chief Operating Officer, and partner. With 20 years of leadership and management experience prior to entering the mental health field, Petersen brings proven expertise in scaling organizations and building compassionate, heart-centered teams.“At Redefine Wellness, our mission is to transform trauma care by bringing together compassion, neuroscience, and holistic healing,” said Petersen.“This isn't just a business for me-it's deeply personal. My own journey through healing taught me that people don't just need treatment, they need to be seen, understood, and empowered. Redefine was built on that belief: that every person deserves the chance to not only recover, but to rediscover who they truly are.”Redefine Wellness & Treatment stands apart through its unique integration of neuroscience-informed therapies and holistic healing for lasting transformation. Each patient follows a personalized healing journey tailored to their goals, strengths, and life context. The center is staffed by a trauma-informed team of licensed therapists, coaches, holistic practitioners, and a psychiatrist, all dedicated to providing safe, compassionate, whole-person care.

Dan Petersen

Redefine Wellness and Treatment

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.