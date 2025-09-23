Final Days Of Sunset Spas Annual Hot Tub Parking Lot Sale In Sierra Vista 2290 E. Fry Rd.

MENAFN - GetNews) The clock is ticking for spa lovers in Southern Arizona! The Sunset Spas Annual Parking Lot Sale is wrapping up its final days in Sierra Vista, giving local residents just a few more opportunities to lock in the season's best deals on premium hot tubs. The sale, hosted at 2290 E. Fry Blvd. (next to the AT&T Store), runs through Monday, September 29th and offers exclusive savings not available at any other time of year.







One of the highlights of this year's event is the chance to save up to $4,000 on five selected closeout hot tub models . These clearance models combine full spa performance with unbeatable pricing, making them an ideal choice for homeowners who want to enjoy the relaxation of a hot tub without paying full retail. Each model is available only while supplies last, and once they're gone, they're gone for good.

In addition to the closeout specials, all spa purchases during the Sierra Vista sale include a $2,080 accessories package at no extra cost . This bundle provides everything needed to start enjoying a new spa right away, including steps, a cover lifter, water care products, and more. The added value ensures buyers are fully set up from day one.

Shoppers will also benefit from factory-direct pricing across the full lineup of spas on display. Sunset Spas is bringing in dozens of models to the parking lot, giving customers the opportunity to browse in person, test seating layouts, and compare features before making a decision. With easy financing options available and immediate delivery on many models, Sunset Spas makes it simple to upgrade any backyard in time for the fall season.

“This is our biggest Sierra Vista event of the year, and it's the last chance for residents to take advantage of these savings,” said a Sunset Spas spokesperson.“We're especially excited to feature the $4,000 off deal on five closeout models. For anyone who has been thinking about adding a spa, this is the perfect opportunity to make it happen.”

The Final Days Parking Lot Sale runs through September 29th at 2290 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista .