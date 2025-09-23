All Is Not Lost For China In US Tiktok Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beijing is signaling a green light to American investors' takeover of TikTok's operations in the United States, a rare opening in the grinding US-China tech standoff.

The breakthrough follows a September 19 call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the TikTok issue reportedly featured prominently.

The control of TikTok's algorithm is being addressed through a workaround. Media reports said that, under the arrangement, ByteDance will lease its algorithm to the US-based TikTok entity. At the same time, Oracle Corp will retrain it and secure a US-specific version“from the ground up.”

US officials said the aim is to give American stakeholders full operational control over the recommendation engine, while ByteDance retains intellectual property rights.

“The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question, and would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in keeping with market rules lead to a solution that complies with China's laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides,” Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Monday.

“The US side needs to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors,” the spokesperson said.

Washington and Beijing reached a consensus on the sale of TikTok's US businesses to American investors after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held six hours of trade-related talks in Spain on September 14. The meeting came after the US Commerce Department added 23 Chinese semiconductor firms to its“Entity List” on September 13.

A columnist using the pseudonym“Zhongsheng” (sound of bells) with the state-owned People's Daily said in a commentary published on September 21 that“dialogue and consultation must be grounded in principles, and the atmosphere for cooperation requires joint effort to build and maintain.”