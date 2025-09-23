Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, 12 Injured As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Indore
According to police officials, the incident took place around 9 PM in the Daulat Ganj area, where a three-storey building, including a basement, suddenly caved in. Initial reports suggested that 13 individuals were trapped under the debris.
District Collector Shivam Verma, who reached the site soon after the incident, confirmed that 14 people were rescued, including a child who was later pulled out safely. "13 people were suspected to be buried in the collapse. But another child has been rescued and has been taken to the hospital. He is safe. So 14 people have been rescued... Out of this, two people have died..."
"One woman is severely injured in the leg. The remaining eleven are in stable conditions," Verma added.
Rescue operations were carried out by joint teams of the Municipal Corporation, police, district administration, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), and Civil Defence, with assistance from local residents. Heavy machinery, including excavators and JCBs, was deployed to clear the debris.
Among the deceased were a man identified as Faheem and a 20-year-old woman named Alifa. According to officials, the structure was reportedly weak and had been constructed without proper beams and columns. Continuous water accumulation around the building is believed to have caused the collapse.
Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, District Collector Shivam Verma, and Municipal Commissioner Harshika Singh remained at the site overnight to oversee the rescue efforts.
Earlier, at least ten people, including two children and eight adults, were injured after a two-storey house collapsed behind Premsukh Talkies on Jawahar Marg in Indore.
Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the building had commercial shops on the ground floor and residential quarters above."It's a two-story building. Shops are located below it, and above it appears to be a residential area. Approximately 40-45% of the building has collapsed. Some people are buried under the debris, of which 10 have been shifted to the hospital. More people may be buried. Search operation is ongoing," he said.
Indore Collector Shivam Verma, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said, "Medical staff is overseeing the ongoing rescue operation following the collapse. The house is reported to be approximately eight years old, and we are gathering more information about this. But right now, our priority is to rescue everyone and provide them proper treatment," the Collector stated.Key Takeaways
- The incident highlights the importance of building regulations and structural safety. Rescue operations require coordinated efforts from multiple agencies and local residents. Continuous water accumulation can significantly weaken building structures, leading to potential collapses.
