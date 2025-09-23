'Statehood For Palestinians A Right, Not Reward', Says UN, Reiterates Two-State Solution Amid Israel's War In Gaza

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed the body's stance that“statehood for Palestinians is a right, not a reward”.

“Statehood for Palestinians is a right, not a reward, and denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere. Without two states, there will be no peace in the Middle East ,” Guterres said in his address at the UN headquarters on September 22 (east US time), as per an ANI report.

The statement came ahead of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where Israel's war in Gaza has gained centre stage amid formal recognition for Palestine by Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

Speaking to ANI, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for Guterres, reiterated the world body's support for a two-state solution to the Israel -Palestine conflict.

“The two-state solution, a meeting scheduled to take place later today (September 22), is very important for the General Assembly. We believe that the two-state solution is the only solution that can be found to the challenges that we currently see between Israel and Palestine,” he told the news agency.

French President Emmanuel Macron on September 22 formally announced the country's recognition of the State of Palestine, becoming the latest Western nation to do so after Australia, Canada, the UK did the same on September 21. The developments are being widely viewed as an effort to increase international pressure on Israel amid its continued military campaign in Gaza.

“The time has come. This is why, true to the historic, historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. This is why I declare that today, France recognises the state of Palestine,” President Macron said during a summit on the two-state solution held in New York.

President Macron, addressing the United Nations, stated that recognising a Palestinian state is the“only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace”, describing the decision as a“defeat for Hamas”, CNN reported.

He added,“We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.”

Meanwhile, Canada, Australia, and then the UK also endorsed a resolution calling for the implementation of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. These countries had previously committed to grant recognition if Israel failed to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

More than 140 countries have already recognised Palestine, but France and UK's turn are being viewed as significant as they are both members of the G7 and the UN Security Council (UNSC).

On September 12, UNGA passed a resolution reviving a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, less than 24 hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would never be a Palestinian state.

India was among the 142 nations that voted in favour of the resolution titled 'Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution'.

"The Foreign Ministry welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by various countries and considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace," the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Notably, Israel's response to the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK, Australia, and Canada will come after Netanyahu gets back from the US next week, as per The Times of Israel.

“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7 - you are handing a huge reward to terror. It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan ,” Netanyahu said in a video statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu said that under his leadership,“Israel doubled Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria - and we will continue on this course. The response to the recent attempt to force a terrorist state upon us in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States ,” says Netanyahu.

“Israel categorically rejects the recognition of a Palestinian state by the United Kingdom and some other countries. Statehood must remain a final status issue and not be disconnected from peace, says the ministry, adding that the Palestinian Authority has not stopped incitement, rewarding terrorists, or fighting terror adequately. The Palestinian Authority is part of the problem and not part of the solution,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

“Israel will not accept any detached and imaginary text that attempts to force it to accept indefensible borders. Political gestures aimed at a domestic voting audience only harm the Middle East and are not helpful. Instead, if the countries that signed this declaration truly wish to stabilise the region, they should focus on pressuring Hamas to release the hostages and to disarm immediately,” it promised.

(With inputs from ANI)