Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal Storm Triggers Heavy Rain Alert For These States
Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system has already formed in Bay of Bengal. Another is expected soon, likely to intensify into depression. The weather department warns that these systems will bring heavy rains to Telugu states
Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update
Rains are lashing the Telugu states. After a slow start, the monsoon picked up in August and continues in September. A low-pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal.
Today (Tuesday, Sep 23), due to low pressure, moderate to heavy rains with lightning are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and other districts, warns the disaster agency.
Yesterday (Monday), a red alert was issued for several AP districts due to lightning risk. Strong winds of 40-50 km/h are also expected. Stay away from hoardings and old buildings.
Wednesday (September 24):
Heavy rain in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Eluru districts.
Thursday (September 25):
Heavy rain in Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, and Eluru districts.
Friday (September 26)
Heavy rain in Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts.
Due to low pressure, heavy rains are already hitting Telangana. Today (Sep 23), very heavy rain is likely in Komrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and other districts.
