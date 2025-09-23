Prem Chopra Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Dialogues That Defined Bollywood's Golden Era

Bollywood's most popular villain, Prem Chopra, has turned 90. He was born on September 23, 1935, in Lahore. Appearing in most films of the 70s-80s, Prem Chopra was also famous for his dialogue delivery. His dialogues are still loved today.

I also know how to extinguish the fire I start. (This dialogue from Prem Chopra's 1970 film Kati Patang became very famous)

My name is Prem... Prem Chopra. (This dialogue spoken by Prem Chopra in the 1973 film Bobby became very famous. Even today, every child remembers this dialogue.)

Kings' guesses are rarely wrong, and when they are, they are no longer kings. (This dialogue from the 1980 film Ali Baba Aur 40 Chor also became quite famous.)

I am the menace who breaks stone with glass. (This dialogue from Prem Chopra's 1983 film Souten is still liked by people today.)

This world gives the certificate of decency and honesty only to those who have wealth. (Prem Chopra delivered this great dialogue in the 1989 film Aag Ka Gola.)

When it comes to one's own death, all the windows open up. (This dialogue of his in Prem Chopra's 1990 film Doodh Ka Karz became very popular.)

If the opposition gives speeches to the public, we will give rations to the public. (This dialogue from the 1992 film Khiladi became very popular.)

What will a naked man eat, and what will he squeeze? (This dialogue from the 1998 film Dulhe Raja made Prem Chopra famous. Fans still love to hear it today.)