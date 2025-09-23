Trading Radar For September 23: Vedanta, KEC International, Birla Corp, NTPC Green Stocks Are On Investors' Watchlist

Indian equity markets ended lower for a second straight session on Monday, dragged by IT stocks, after US President Donald Trump increased the fee for H1B visas to $100,000.

Barring metals, all indices closed in the red, with IT (-2.9%) and Pharma (-1.4%) among the top decliners.

Broader markets are set for a weak opening on Tuesday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.19% lower to 25,256 at 8:15 a.m. IST. Investors will be monitoring the Manufacturing and Services PMI data due later today.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with Shenzhen leading the declines while Taiwan emerged as the top gainer. Gold spot price gained 1.47% to ₹3,739.84 per ounce, while Brent crude traded down 0.50% at $66.24 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Vedanta: Indian government rejects Vedanta's application for extension of contract for a key Cambay basin oil and gas block.

Alkem Laboratories: The company launched Pertuza injection, a pertuzumab biosimilar, in India for treating HER2-positive breast cancer.

JBM Auto: Subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles partnered with the UAE's Al Habtoor Motors, which will exclusively import and distribute JBM's electric buses in the region.

KEC International: The company won new transmission and distribution orders worth ₹3,243 crore in the UAE and the US, taking YTD order inflows to ₹11,700 crore.

Birla Corporation: Its subsidiary RCCPL was declared the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block in Telangana.

Brigade Enterprises: The firm signed a JDA to develop a 7.5-acre residential project in South Bengaluru with a GDV of about ₹1,200 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹145.3 crore Southern Railway project to build traction sub-stations in Salem.

Emkay Global Financial Services: Kirti Doshi acquired over 21% stake in the company with an investment of ₹227.5 crore.

Suraj Estate Developers: The company launched Suraj Park View 1, a residential tower in Mumbai's Dadar (West), with a GDV of ₹250 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Commissioned a 1.35 MTPA grinding unit at Surat and expanded capacity to 18 MTPA, while also acquiring a 26% stake in Ampin C & I Power Four for solar power sourcing.

Universal Cables: CFO Amit Kumar Chopra has resigned.

Amber Enterprises India: Raised ₹1,000 crore via QIP by issuing 12.58 lakh shares at ₹7,950 each to marquee institutional investors.

Coforge: The board appointed John Speight as Executive Director from October 2025.

NTPC Green Energy: The company commissioned 9.9 MW of wind capacity in Bhuj, raising NGEL Group's installed capacity to 7,382.475 MW.

Vikran Engineering: Q1 profit rose 31.7% YoY to ₹5.65 crore from ₹4.29 crore, while revenue grew 17% to ₹159.2 crore from ₹136 crore.

Hyundai Motor India: The company achieved 11,000 dealer billings on the first day of Navaratri, its best in five years.

Maruti Suzuki India: The automaker delivered nearly 30,000 ca₹and recorded 80,000 enquiries on the first day of Navratri.

Active IPO

Seshaasai Tech, Saatvik Green Energy, GK Energy, Atlanta Electricals, Ganesh Consumer Products, Jaro Institute of Tech Management and Research, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Results Today

Asian Hotels (West) and Sudarshan Chemical Industries

