Avika Gor Confirms Wedding Date With Milind Chandwani-Here's When They're Getting Married

Avika Gor has officially confirmed her wedding date with Milind Chandwani, sharing the exciting news with fans. The couple is all set to tie the knot, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Actress Avika Gor, who gained nationwide fame with the serial 'Balika Vadhu,' is finally getting married. She won fans over with her amazing acting at a young age. After winning hearts as a child artist, Avika made her mark as a heroine. The 27-year-old beauty is set to tie the knot soon with her boyfriend. So, who is her future husband? And when is the wedding?

Avika Gor debuted in Tollywood as a heroine with 'Uyyala Jampala' and gained recognition with her first film. She later entertained audiences with her performances in movies like 'Cinema Choopistha Mava,' 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada,' 'Raju Gari Gadhi 3,' '#Bro,' and 'Thank You.' She also ventured into web series, impressing fans with projects like 'Mansion 24' and 'Vadhu.' Her film 'Shanmukha,' released in March this year on OTT, received a good response. Although she hasn't had a major breakthrough, she has built a dedicated following in Tollywood. After a break from films, Avika is now starting a new chapter in her personal life.

Avika Gor is starting a new chapter in her personal life. She got engaged to her boyfriend of 5 years, Milind Chandwani. She shocked fans by announcing her engagement on Instagram on June 11, 2025. In an emotional post, she wrote, 'He proposed, I laughed, I cried... Saying yes to his love felt so easy.'

Avika Gor's life partner is Milind Chandwani. He is a social activist, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. An MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, he runs an NGO called Camp Diaries. Milind participated in the 'Roadies Real Heroes' show on MTV in 2019, where he met Avika through common friends. Their acquaintance grew into friendship and then love. The two have been dating since 2020.

27-year-old Avika is stepping into married life. She recently announced her wedding date. Avika and Milind's wedding will take place on September 30. As soon as the news broke, fans and celebrities started sending their best wishes on social media.

As she takes this new step in her personal life, it remains to be seen if she will continue acting in films. However, fans are commenting that her journey, which began as 'Balika Vadhu' (the child bride), has now transformed into a 'real bride'.