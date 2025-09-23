'India An Important Voice Within UN System': UN Chief Supportive Of Reforming Security Council

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very supportive" of reforming the Security Council to better reflect the world of 2025 rather than 1945, with India emerging as a key voice in the multilateral system, said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Dujarric highlighted India's pivotal role in the UN and the need for organisational reforms to enhance effectiveness and representation. He, however, noted that the decision on permanent membership on the UNSC lies with the member states.

"The Secretary General is very supportive of the reform of the Security Council to make it more representative of the world of 2025, as opposed to the world of 1945. Now, which countries will sit on a revitalised Security Council, which countries will have a permanent seat, that will be up to member states to decide," Dujarric stated.

Dujarric described reform as a central theme of the year, aimed at making the organisation "nimbler, more effective for the people we serve, and more representative of the world of 2025 as opposed to the world of 1945." He praised India's contributions, saying,“India is a very important part of the UN system. They are a great supporter of multilateralism. The Secretary General has very good relations with the Indian government. We have a lot of Indian colleagues who work here with us. India is an important voice within the UN system.”

Last year, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the government accords the highest priority to getting a permanent membership for India in an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "India remains engaged, both at the bilateral and multilateral level, in this endeavour. India strongly believes that it has all the credentials to be a permanent member of a reformed and expanded UN Security Council that reflects contemporary global realities," he stated.

In a separate query on the UN's position regarding the increasing use of tariffs and trade barriers among major economies, particularly their impact on nations like India, Dujarric reiterated the organisation's concerns over escalating protectionism, noting that“In a trade war, there are no winners.”

Dujarric underscored the global repercussions of such measures on economic stability and development. This year's UNGA coincides with several high-level events, including commemorations for the UN's 80th anniversary, a Climate Ambition Summit convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and a meeting marking 30 years since the Beijing Declaration on women's rights.

