V.F. CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against V.F. Corporation. - VFC
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of V.F. and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 12, 2025 .
About the Lawsuit
V.F. and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On May 21, 2025, the Company announced its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, disclosing a significant decline in its Vans brand growth trajectory, which decreased from an 8% loss the quarter before to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, and noting such decline would continue through the next quarter, largely due to“a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses” and“an additional set of deliberate actions” already in place but previously unannounced.
On this news, the price of V.F.'s shares fell from a closing price of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025 to $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025, a decline of about 15.8% in the span of just a single day.
The case is Brenton v. V.F. Corporation, No. 25-cv-02878.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .
