Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Investor Presentation - FY2025 Annual Results
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Leon Devaney, and CFO, Damian Galvin, will cover Central's annual results for FY2025.
Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session to occur at the completion of the presentation.
(ASX:CTP ) is an established ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP) with exploration and appraisal permits in the Northern Territory (NT). Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas operator in the NT, supplying residential and industrial customers in the NT and wider Australian east coast market.
Central is seeking to become a major domestic energy supplier, in addition to helium and naturally occurring hydrogen, with exploration, appraisal and development plans across 169,112 km2 of tenements the NT, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects in the Amadeus Basin.Investor and Media Inquiries: Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702 Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969
