Itoolab Watracker Released: Track Whatsapp Last Seen Status In Real Time
Image caption: iToolab WaTracker Release: Track WhatsApp Last Seen Status in Real Time.
WHAT IS ITOOLAB WATRACKER?
1 – Best Last Seen Tracker for WhatsApp
Do you want to see if someone is online on WhatsApp without opening the chat ? It's possible with iToolab WaTracker. Whether you suspect your spouse of cheating, or want to know if your child goes to bed on time, WaTracker allows you to check the Last Seen status secretly.
2 – More Than a Last Seen Tracker
– WhatsApp does not have a built-in feature to notify you when a contact comes online. If you want to get real-time and accurate notifications when your crush/business partner is online, WaTracker is always the best choice for you, ensuring you never miss any online status changes. You can add multiple contacts to strengthen and improve your relationships.
– Helping your child build good online habits is very important. WaTracker provides detailed history reports to help you analyze the usage patterns. Increasing the offline activities to help reduce the screen time.
3 – Other Features at a Glance
-
Easy to use: Add a contact and start monitoring in seconds.
Safe and secure: The other user won't know you're checking them on WhatsApp.
Private first: The tool won't collect, store, or share your personal information.
HOW TO USE ITOOLAB WATRACKER?
It's really easy to strengthen the bonds with your contacts. Just follow the steps below:
Step 1 : Run WaTracker on your Android device and add a contact.
Step 2 : Follow the onscreen instructions to link your WhatsApp account.
Step 3 : Tap the“activation” button to track WhatsApp contact.
Full guide here: guide/how-to-use-seenchecker/
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY
-
The new WaTracker app is available on Google Play. You can install the app on any Android device. And it's fully compatible with all versions of WhatsApp.
It offers a flexible pricing model with weekly and monthly plans to meet different user needs.
ABOUT ITOOLAB
iToolab is a software development company founded in 2008 to help iOS and Android users solve various issues with leading-edge smartphone tools for repair and recovery, unlocking, and more. As of now, iToolab is serving 130+ countries and has been trusted and recommended by some leading tech sites and users worldwide. iToolab is a trusted one-stop shop for smartphone utility apps.
For more details, please visit:
Website:
YouTube:
Facebook:
X/Twitter:
News Source: iToolab Co Ltd
