$15,000 Seized In Panama Nationwide Operations And More Than 500 People Arrested

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) According to the official report, 366 of the arrests were for official documents, 169 for administrative offenses, 40 in flagrante delicto, nine for micro-trafficking, and three for drug trafficking. As part of these operations, 126 search warrants were carried out, resulting in the seizure of nine firearms, 100 rounds of ammunition, $15,137 in cash, 50 packages of drugs, 201 reeds of white powder, nine ecstasy pills, 30 bags of dried marijuana, and 53 bags of white powder.

Five vehicles reported stolen and two cattle were also recovered. In traffic matters, authorities issued 3,381 tickets: 453 for speeding, 240 for inadequate lights, 61 for expired licenses, 38 for proven drunkenness, 40 for using a cell phone while driving, and eight for alcohol-impaired breath. In addition, 149 vehicles were towed and 361 traffic accidents were recorded, resulting in 113 injuries and one fatality from being run over in the province of Veraguas.