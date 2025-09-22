Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EURAUD Wave Analysis 22 September 2025


2025-09-22 11:05:32
EURAUD: ⬆️ Buy

– EURAUD reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.8085

EURAUD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 1.7600 (lower border of the sideways price range from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 1.7600 was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from February.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the bullish euro sentiment seen today, EURAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.8085 (upper border of the active sideways price range).

