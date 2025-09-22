Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Tops Southeast Asia With 66% Financial Honesty While Philippines Records 47% Misreporting, New ROSHI Study Reveals

2025-09-22 11:04:47
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswir - 23 September 2025 - ROSHI , a leading fintech company reshaping digital lending across Southeast Asia, today released its comprehensive "Financial Honesty Study: Southeast Asia," revealing dramatic variations in financial transparency across the region. The study shows Vietnam leading with 66% of people sharing accurate financial information, while the Philippines and Indonesia record the highest misreporting rates at 47% and 45%, driven by economic pressure and face-saving cultural norms.

"Financial honesty isn't just about personal integrity – it's a window into how cultural values and economic realities shape entire markets," said Amir Nada, CEO of ROSHI . "Our research reveals that Vietnam's trust-based culture creates conditions where transparency strengthens rather than threatens individual prospects, while other markets face pressures that make financial honesty a luxury many cannot afford."

Key findings from the study include:
  • Vietnam leads the region with 66% financial honesty, followed by Thailand at 64%
  • Young adults aged 21-34 show highest misreporting rates across all markets due to social media pressure and career vulnerability
  • Digital transformation amplifies financial deception through curated social media personas and easier credit access
  • Singapore's 41% misreporting rate reflects competitive pressures despite high incomes, where financial positioning becomes critical for premium resources
  • Economic stress drives overconfidence bias in Philippines (60%) and Indonesia (58%), creating cycles where poor decisions occur when mistakes are most costly
"The digital revolution has fundamentally changed how people present their financial reality," said Trịnh Mai Thanh, Head of Research at ROSHI . "Social media creates constant pressure to display success, while Buy Now Pay Later and online lending services enable systematic misrepresentation that builds into unsustainable debt burdens across the region."

The full study is available at

