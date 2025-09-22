Vietnam Tops Southeast Asia With 66% Financial Honesty While Philippines Records 47% Misreporting, New ROSHI Study Reveals
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswir - 23 September 2025 - ROSHI , a leading fintech company reshaping digital lending across Southeast Asia, today released its comprehensive "Financial Honesty Study: Southeast Asia," revealing dramatic variations in financial transparency across the region. The study shows Vietnam leading with 66% of people sharing accurate financial information, while the Philippines and Indonesia record the highest misreporting rates at 47% and 45%, driven by economic pressure and face-saving cultural norms.
"Financial honesty isn't just about personal integrity – it's a window into how cultural values and economic realities shape entire markets," said Amir Nada, CEO of ROSHI . "Our research reveals that Vietnam's trust-based culture creates conditions where transparency strengthens rather than threatens individual prospects, while other markets face pressures that make financial honesty a luxury many cannot afford."
Key findings from the study include:
The full study is available at
"Financial honesty isn't just about personal integrity – it's a window into how cultural values and economic realities shape entire markets," said Amir Nada, CEO of ROSHI . "Our research reveals that Vietnam's trust-based culture creates conditions where transparency strengthens rather than threatens individual prospects, while other markets face pressures that make financial honesty a luxury many cannot afford."
Key findings from the study include:
-
Vietnam leads the region with 66% financial honesty, followed by Thailand at 64%
Young adults aged 21-34 show highest misreporting rates across all markets due to social media pressure and career vulnerability
Digital transformation amplifies financial deception through curated social media personas and easier credit access
Singapore's 41% misreporting rate reflects competitive pressures despite high incomes, where financial positioning becomes critical for premium resources
Economic stress drives overconfidence bias in Philippines (60%) and Indonesia (58%), creating cycles where poor decisions occur when mistakes are most costly
The full study is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment