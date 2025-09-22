Justifi Raises New Capital To Break The Fintech Status Quo And Accelerate The Revenue Potential Of Vertical Saas Platforms

MENAFN - News Direct), the intelligent fintech orchestration brain for vertical SaaS platforms, today announced it raised $4 million in additional financing, bringing its total seed funding raised since inception to $10.6 million.

JustiFi provides vertical SaaS platforms with a full suite of embedded fintech tools that can be deployed to their current customer base. Platforms that embrace fintech early can capture new revenue, create a better customer experience and dominate their vertical. Unfortunately, most platforms don't have the financial resources, in-house expertise or years to spend engineering advanced payment tools.

When a vertical SaaS platform partners with JustiFi, they instantly have a fully integrated and white labeled suite of payment, banking and other fintech tools that are optimized for lowest possible cost, resulting in highest possible revenue and profit. JustiFi also provides a virtual fintech team on demand to closely guide each customer's individual fintech journey.

Today's emerging SaaS platform leaders will only be as successful as their ability to meet the expanding needs of their customer base by providing integrated payment and fintech tools optimized for customer success and maximum revenue.

“SaaS companies that embrace fintech early gain an unfair advantage in their vertical. And now you no longer need to take the time and money to do everything yourself. With JustiFi, you get industry-leading payment tech and expertise for a fraction of the cost of building your own,” said Joe Keeley , Co-Founder and CEO at JustiFi.

JustiFi is meeting the need for SaaS platforms who aspire to be the system of record in their vertical. Since its initial round of seed funding in December 2021 , JustiFi has onboarded new enterprise customers in sports tech, events and other verticals. These new customers bring with them billions of dollars in annual payment processing. Recent hires include VP of Engineering Nick Halm , who was previously the Director of Engineering, Payments at Sezzle, and Director of Customer Success Rose Gumz , who was previously a leader in customer success at SportsEngine.

We're thrilled Crosslink Capital recognized the unique value JustiFi offers and decided to join the team by leading an opportunistic $4 million Seed+ round, with participation from existing investors Rally Ventures and Emergence Capital . The new financing will be used to even further accelerate hiring, GTM and product development.

“The fintech status quo is strangling vertical SaaS companies. Existing payment facilitators have a 'one size fits all' approach that limits flexibility. JustiFi does the opposite,“ said David Silverman , Partner at Crosslink Capital.“JustiFi builds end-to-end fintech solutions around each vertical SaaS platform's unique vision. We are really excited about JustiFi's momentum and glad to join them in their next phase of growth.”

About JustiFi

JustiFi is the embedded fintech platform built for vertical SaaS platforms. The company's ​AI and machine-learning engine manages and optimizes payment transactions to help platforms reduce fees and maximize profits. JustiFi leverages 50+ years of industry experience and expertise to add value for customers by generating payments revenue, saving money, ensuring compliance and turning payment processing into a strategic advantage. For more information, visit justifi

About Crosslink Capital

Crosslink, founded in 1989, is a Bay Area-based early-stage venture capital firm with over $5B in assets under management. Crosslink partners with founders that are market disruptors and category creators, typically at the Seed-Series A stage, across highly dynamic enterprise and consumer technology sectors. Crosslink has a track record of early investments in disruptive financial technology companies including AutoFi, Brace, Chime, Clyde, Novo, Personal Capital (acquired by Empower Retirement), and Step.