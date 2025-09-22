RALLY VENTURES WELCOMES JAY BORENSTEIN AS VENTURE PARTNER

MENAFN - News Direct)Rally Ventures , a leading venture capital firm focused on early-stage business technology, today announced that Jay Borenstein has joined the firm as a venture partner. He brings 25+ years of experience as a founder, operator and investor to Rally Ventures.

Borenstein is a lecturer of computer science at Stanford University with a focus on virtual reality, software engineering and entrepreneurship. He also runs the Education Modernization (EdMod) Group at Facebook. In this role, he focuses on leveraging modern technologies to improve education and create more equity in education.

Borenstein founded IntApp Inc. , a Palo Alto-based business management software company, in 2000 and served as the company's CEO through 2007. IntApp raised $273 million in its initial public offering (Nasdaq: INTA ) in June of 2021. Borenstein previously served as the managing director at Chmod Ventures, which was a satellite fund of Lightspeed Venture Partners.

In his role as venture partner, Borenstein will be responsible for driving new investments, supporting existing portfolio companies and deepening Rally's expertise in edtech and extended reality (XR).“Jay's ability to relate to founders and understand the intricacies of their technologies and businesses will make him a fantastic addition to our team,” said Charles Beeler , co-founder and managing director, Rally Ventures.“His background as a founder and an educator working with students at the formative stage gives him a unique understanding of what it takes to make early-stage founders successful.”

Rally Ventures is investing from its latest fund, Rally Ventures IV (2020 vintage), a $250 million fund that brings their total committed capital raised since inception to over $600 million. The firm remains committed to its strategy of backing early-stage technology companies building innovative solutions for the fast-changing B2B landscape, focusing largely on Seed and Series A financing. Since its inception in 2012, Rally Ventures has invested in 59 companies and has had 15 successful exits, including 3 initial public offerings.

Borenstein joins a team of three managing directors, four venture partners and 100+ technology partners - executives, technologists and luminaries - who act as an extension to the Rally Ventures team and provide operating leverage for portfolio companies to help broaden the firm's capabilities.“Rally Ventures has a terrific track record of supporting early-stage entrepreneurs. I look forward to augmenting that and supporting great people to achieve great outcomes,” said Borenstein.

About Rally Ventures

Rally Ventures invests exclusively in early-stage business technology companies, focusing on entrepreneurs creating major new markets or bringing transformative approaches to existing ones. Since 1997, Rally Ventures' partners and venture capital industry veterans have invested in or run early stage enterprise business-to-business technology companies with a proven ability to deliver superior returns regardless of the overall market environment. For more information visit rallyventures.