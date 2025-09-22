Saudi Arabia: 9 Decades Of Unity And Progress
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will mark its National Day today, celebrating nearly a century of unity, growth, and national pride under the theme“Pride is in Our Nature” - a slogan that reflects the nation's enduring unity, cultural identity, and pride in its heritage and achievements.
The occasion commemorates the unification of the Kingdom in 1932 by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al-Saud, who laid the foundations for a strong, stable, and secure state rooted in Islamic values and a commitment to progress. His vision of a cohesive, modern nation continues to inspire the Kingdom's leadership and people to this day. The chosen theme highlights nine decades of national pride, symbolising the values deeply embedded in the character of the Saudi people - generosity, ambition, loyalty, and authenticity. These traits have shaped a national identity that is both proud of its traditions and forward-looking in its aspirations.
This year's celebration comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is witnessing continued transformation and rapid development, driven by Vision 2030, a comprehensive national strategy under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Through clearly defined plans, the Kingdom has positioned itself as a regional and international model of growth, innovation, and influence.
Saudi Arabia's modern renaissance builds upon the historic legacy of King Abdulaziz, whose founding of the Kingdom followed 32 years of struggle and unification efforts, culminating in the declaration of the modern Saudi state on September 23, 1932. From its earliest days, the Kingdom prioritised Islamic law, the pursuit of peace and development, and the promotion of education and knowledge. King Abdulaziz laid the institutional foundations of the modern state by establishing ministries, building a governance system based on consultation, and initiating diplomatic relations with key global powers.
Under his leadership, Saudi Arabia became a founding member of the Arab League in 1945 and made significant contributions to regional and international diplomacy. Domestically, he championed education, initiated student scholarships abroad, and supported the publication of Islamic and Arabic works. He also placed great emphasis on serving the Two Holy Mosques and improving the pilgrimage experience, while the discovery of oil in 1938 marked a decisive turning point in the Kingdom's economic development and global significance. His legacy set the stage for generations of leaders who pursued the mission of building a strong, unified, and modern nation.
Today, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom stands at a new peak of progress, stability, and ambition. As Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day, it not only honours its past but also reaffirms its commitment to a future built on resilience, cultural identity, and global engagement.
Saudi Arabia is experiencing a transformative era marked by growth and sustainability. It has achieved milestones across multiple sectors, reinforcing its standing as a political, economic, and cultural powerhouse. The Kingdom ranks among the top 20 economies globally, holds the title of the largest economy in the Middle East, and remains the world's leading oil exporter.
A major turning point came in 2016 with the launch of Vision 2030, a national strategy aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil dependency. Since then, the Kingdom has implemented far-reaching reforms that have exceeded expectations in both economic performance and institutional restructuring. These reforms have positioned Saudi Arabia as a global hub for business and investment, offering a competitive environment for entrepreneurship, reorganising economic cities, launching special economic zones, and liberalising the energy market.
One of the most notable achievements came recently when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that non-oil economic activities now contribute 56% to the Kingdom's GDP, which has exceeded SR4.5tn for the first time in the country's history. This milestone signals a historic shift in the Kingdom's economic model, underlining the effectiveness of Vision 2030 in reducing oil reliance and promoting diversified growth.
These achievements reflect extensive improvements in infrastructure, digital services, and the resilience of the Saudi economy, all enhanced by the Kingdom's strategic location at the crossroads of three continents. Vision 2030 provides a roadmap for boosting international trade, forging global partnerships, and empowering local businesses to expand their exports. It also advances the Kingdom's standing in the artificial intelligence sector, with agreements signed to support innovation and position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for AI in the coming years.
Rooted in the belief that sustainable development requires a resilient and diversified economy, Saudi Arabia has prioritised building a robust public finance system - one that moves away from dependence on a single, volatile revenue source. This strategy has laid the groundwork for long-term stability and positioned the Kingdom as an increasingly attractive destination for global investment. The results are visible: unemployment has dropped to record lows, women's participation in the workforce has significantly increased, and the proportion of low-income citizens has decreased, marking milestones in the country's transformation.
At the heart of Vision 2030 is a commitment to empowering citizens, diversifying the economy, and enhancing global standing. The vision is structured around three pillars: a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. To ensure implementation, the strategy was divided into three five-year phases. The first focused on foundational reforms across economic, financial, and social sectors. The second accelerated implementation and unlocked the potential of priority industries. The third phase, now underway, seeks to cement the sustainability of reforms and identify new areas of growth and innovation.
Culture and innovation are central to this effort. The establishment of the Ministry of Culture in 2018 launched a new cultural policy, with 11 specialised commissions and artistic associations offering professional training, creative platforms, and institutional support. Heritage preservation has also evolved, moving beyond documentation to dynamic, living heritage formats that engage audiences and inspire appreciation of identity. Saudi Arabia has successfully registered multiple heritage sites on UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Historic Jeddah, Al-Ahsa Oasis, Hima Cultural Area, AlUla, and At-Turaif in Diriyah.
Major cultural events such as Riyadh Season and AlUla Season combine arts, history, and entertainment, transforming the cultural landscape. The Riyadh International Book Fair has become one of the largest regional events, while Saudi women have emerged as prominent writers, directors, musicians, critics, and architects, many holding leadership positions in cultural institutions.
Tourism has emerged as a cornerstone of Vision 2030, diversifying the economy and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global destination that combines heritage, nature, and modern aspirations. Tourism represents a journey through time and diversity, offering experiences from ancient civilisations to futuristic smart cities, deserts to mountains, and traditional markets to advanced entertainment hubs. The Ministry of Tourism reported 116mn domestic and international tourists in 2024, with total spending reaching SR284bn, up 11% over the previous year.
These developments reflect how Vision 2030 is transforming Saudi Arabia into a global hub where history fuses with modernity, desert meets sea, and culture meets adventure. Development spans all sectors through scientific plans and practical steps, with clear schedules ensuring projects deliver growth and progress.
