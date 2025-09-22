FLUOR CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation - FLR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Fluor and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 14, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Fluor and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2025, the Company announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, disclosing a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, missing consensus estimates by $0.13, and revenue of $3.98 billion, representing a 5.9% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $570 million due to growing costs in multiple infrastructure projects due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays, as well as reduced capital spending by customers. The Company also disclosed a negatively revised financial outlook for FY 2025, guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million, down significantly from Defendants' prior guidance of $575 million to $675 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.95 per share to $2.15 per share, down significantly from Defendants' prior guidance of $2.25 per share to $2.75 per share.

On this news, the price of Fluor's shares fell $15.35 per share, or 27.04%, to close at $41.42 per share on August 1, 2025.

The case is Maglione v. Fluor Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-02496.

