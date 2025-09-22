Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in New York today on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and reiterated the United States’ commitment to security and economic cooperation. Both sides expressed eagerness to deepen engagement including through the B5+1 Business Forum and to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform this year, which represents the United States “plus” the five Central Asian countries (the C5 – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).
