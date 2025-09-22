Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov


2025-09-22 11:00:32

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in New York today on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and reiterated the United States’ commitment to security and economic cooperation. Both sides expressed eagerness to deepen engagement including through the B5+1 Business Forum and to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform this year, which represents the United States “plus” the five Central Asian countries (the C5 – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

MENAFN22092025004514009831ID1110096920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search