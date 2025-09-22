On The Deputy Secretary's Participation In The U.S. - Pacific Islands Business Forum Meeting

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau delivered keynote remarks at the U.S.–Pacific Islands Business Forum, hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. The forum promoted trade and investment opportunities in the Pacific Islands region and facilitated dialogue between Pacific Island Countries (PICs) and U.S. businesses. It also convened Pacific Islands Forum members, senior U.S. government officials, and industry leaders from key sectors, including infrastructure, natural resources, energy, agriculture, digital technologies, life sciences, and defense. Forum participants discussed initiatives, challenges, and priorities in the Pacific Islands region and highlighted the United States’ commitment to supporting economic cooperation, strengthen commercial ties, and promote public-private partnerships. Remarks were also provided by President Whipps of Palau, Prime Minister Marape of Papua New Guinea, Nat Adams, Acting Head of Global Government Relations at Newmont Corporation, and Mike Lubin, Vice President of Corporate Development at Viasat. The business forum was hosted in partnership with Newmont Corporation, Viasat, and Atlas Air.

Following through on U.S. commitments, the Deputy Secretary announced that the United States, working with Congress, will soon provide the second $60 million payment to the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency as part of a 10-year Economic Assistance Agreement associated with the South Pacific Tuna Treaty, which allows U.S.-flagged vessels to fish in the exclusive economic zones of 16 PICs, generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually in gross revenue for the U.S. economy. The Deputy Secretary also shared highlights from his recent visits to Papua New Guinea, Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and emphasized the opportunities available following the Millennium Challenge Corporation’s recent selection of Fiji as eligible for a compact program and Tonga as eligible for a threshold program.