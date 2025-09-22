Pinoy Fest D’Mega Weekend brings three days of music food and fun to MOTIONGATE Dubai
(MENAFN- Current Global) MOTIONGATE Dubai is bringing the Pinoy Fest: D’Mega Weekend to life once again with three days of music, food, and culture. Best of all, Filipino nationals can enjoy exclusive entry at AED 99 per person or make it a two-park adventure for just AED 119 per person, from Friday, 26th to Sunday, 28th September.
The park will come alive with show-stopping cultural dance performances, captivating Filipino theatre shows, and live music that brings the energy. And of course, no Pinoy gathering is complete without karaoke, guests can take the stage at lively open-air karaoke sessions and sing their hearts out!
Craving a taste of home? Follow the aromas to the Filipino street food stalls, where freshly made favorites are served hot and flavorful, perfect for satisfying nostalgic cravings.
When it comes to fun, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai has it all from family favorites to adrenaline-packed rides! With over 29 rides and attractions for every age and every kind of adventurer, it’s the perfect place to keep the fun going all day long.
