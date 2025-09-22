The Cry For Peace In St Lucia

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, enthusiastic about the preparatory weapon in this general election cycle, at his annual constituency conference two weeks ago, summoned his constituency team to campaign mode. The task is simple. Keep Castries East in the winning column, for the seventh time running, and in service as prime minister of Saint Lucia.

While the general election“mood is red”, affirms Pierre, mindful of blessings, speaking in Odsan on Sunday at the launch of Lisa Jawahir, the endorsed candidate for Castries South East.

“The Lord bless you and keep you, the Lord make His face shine on you, and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.” - Numbers 6: 24-26.“It speaks not only of God's protection and grace but also of peace and purpose as we move forward together.”

Meanwhile, Pierre's antagonist, Allen Chastanet, Leader of the Opposition (LOO), continues to play on crime , law enforcement agencies and regulatory authorities.

In 2023, the LOO recommended nine line items for consideration to“ tackle crime”:

Establishment of a Crime Command Centre : Strengthening Personnel and Resources : Border Control Enhancement : Introduction of the Crime Management Advisory Committee equivalent to NEMAC : Ensuring Integrity within Law Enforcement : Enhancing Maritime Security : Expediting Technological Implementation : Incentivising Information Sharing : Addressing Legal Backlog :

In 2025, UWP SOS-7 on crime, peace and security was truncated to“Reintroduction of Border Control and Expansion of the K-9 unit.” Of late, the LOO put out a call for renewal:“Our nation is weary of excuses and neglect. We need leadership that restores trust and rebuilds pride. It's time to ring the bell.

” History recalls – 'It's my prerogative' shouts PM Chastanet .

In keeping with his prerogative, back then, the LOO has recently attempted to convey the values of“ faith, family, future,” exalted:“We are a people of faith. We are a nation of families. And with God's help, we will secure a brighter future together.”

In observation of International Day of Peace, last Sunday, there were calls to silence the guns, lower the political campaign temperature, and, as Christians, heal division and bring a ray of hope to Saint Lucia.

Through the breadth and depth of civilisation, peace is necessary to build hospitals, housing, roads, bridges, to connect communities and people. But the opposite is true for the LOO, historically unable to attract credible investment and long-term prosperity.

Significantly, there is an urgent need for collective action for peace, to curb crime, and improve security. But, collaboratively, there is a flamboyant call from the opposition to“ ring the election bell. ”

This would be fantastic if it were genuine! However, the attempt to showcase peace, security, and sustainable development is not a true representation of the LOO's political club (UWP) that“listens, provides representation that cares, and doesn't gamble with their future.”

Here's another: “Not to corrupt elites, not to foreign buyers. UWP will restore integrity and ensure that every decision serves the citizens of Saint Lucia.”

Dialling back, the 2016-2021 administration's cardinal sins and omissions tell a different story that continues to plague the nation today. From mishaps in security, lost jobs, missed opportunities at negotiating trade, development and infrastructure development for Saint Lucia, to caring for the next generation, have come home to ' roost heavy with the bloodshed in our beloved Saint Lucia .'

The Pierre administration, starting on the back foot in 2021, has pivoted exceedingly and expeditiously, but not without local and external constraints. In addition, while crime and violence have no place in economic growth and development, and the crying need for a safer Saint Lucia, the LOO and his political club are not on par with exploring solutions to crime.

The time for decisive and coordinated action is more acute than before to scale up gang suppression, crime and lawless activities. The need to reestablish a security service with modern tools and to coordinate on a higher level with international partners to address the urgent security crisis is vivid.

Next, the groundwork for the security challenge mandates strengthening governance, leadership, writing our own future, and working toward building a stable nation.

The misdeeds of the past are resultant today. A national security council is necessary to address Saint Lucia's immediate security challenges, coupled with a task force to explore legislation and regulatory requirements, long-term collaboration and additional opportunities.

In this era, digital tools form part of what matters most in everyday life, as appropriate investigative options to enhance growth, innovation and competitiveness.

On September 25, UNGA 80, a high-level meeting to launch the Global Dialogue on AI Governance will launch the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance at the United Nations and will explore key dimensions of inclusive and accountable AI governance.

The challenge to crime, security and peace highlights decades of under-investment in housing, infrastructure, energy, and agriculture. AI governance can change that!

Saint Lucia cannot afford a reversal of fortune that brought about pushback. The island cannot return to an era where it was locked out of investment opportunities, as witnessed by the LOO when he last served as prime minister and globetrotter.

The challenge for peace and security is through equal opportunity, which showcases Saint Lucia's unique opportunities for investment and to create jobs throughout the length and breadth of a land mass 14 miles wide by 27 miles long (23×42 km), with a land area of 617 km2 (238 square miles).

How difficult can that be?

Delivering jobs and economic growth puts money in the pockets of people who otherwise live a life of crime and extortion. In support of peace, people's fundamental rights, freedom and truth must be valued. Not with flattery and trickery!

The enticement of“ Ching-Ching and empowerment cards“ promised by the UWP to the electorate in 2016 is no longer debatable. It was a sham!

In the call for much-needed peace, leaders must uphold the due process of legal representation. Political repression that resembles“ Right the Wrong ” must be guarded against. In turn, full cooperation with international bodies must be expedited to root out corruption and illegality, and a mechanism to lay bare systematic corruption must be implemented.

The easy way to peace, security and economic growth is the path best travelled to free speech, free movement of people, business and ideas. Not arbitrarily upholding diagrams and loose talk, persistent with trial and error, isolated by the equation of a sobering LOO.

In this general election, the time for dynamism and transformation to the future prosperity and health of Saint Lucia is now.

