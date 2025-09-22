The Photojournalism Prize Officially Launches At The DOK Festival In Norway

MENAFN - GetNews)



PJP logoNew global award honors editorial and documentary photography at the DOK Festival in Fredrikstad.

Fredrikstad, Norway - The global photography community today marks the official launch of the Photojournalism Prize (PJP), a new international award dedicated to recognizing the world's most compelling editorial and documentary photography. After a soft introduction earlier this year at the Lucie Awards in Ostuni, Italy, the Prize now takes center stage at the DOK Festival of Photojournalism in Fredrikstad, Norway.

Founded by Hossein Farmani, the organizer of the International Photography Awards and the Lucie Awards; the Prize highlights visual journalists who bring context, courage, and humanity to urgent global stories. Categories span breaking news, feature reporting, political and social issues, climate change, and in-depth photo essays. All entries will be judged through a blind process by an international jury of editors, curators, and industry leaders.

“Photojournalism is not only an art form-it is an essential act of truth-telling,” said Farmani.“With this award, we honor photographers who risk much to ensure that critical stories are seen and remembered.”

Hannah Lillethun, Program Director of the Prize, added:“Photojournalists are often the first to show us what is happening, yet too often their contributions are overlooked. This Prize affirms their work as indispensable-acts of courage, resistance, and accountability in a time when we need them most.”

The launch at the DOK Festival underscores that mission. As one of Europe's leading gatherings for journalistic and documentary photography, the Festival brings together photographers, editors, scholars, and the public to explore the power and responsibility of visual storytelling. Introducing PJP within this context reinforces its goal: to elevate photography as both a record of truth and a catalyst for change.

Key Details

Eligibility: Open to all photojournalists and visual storytellers worldwide, professional or amateur.

Categories: Breaking news, political and social issues, climate change, conflict, and more.



Judging: Blind process by an international jury of industry experts. Launch Event: September 19, 2025, at the DOK Festival of Photojournalism, Fredrikstad, Norway.



For more information, visit photojournalismprize

About Hossein Farmani

Hossein Farmani is a pioneering figure in photography and visual culture. He founded the Lucie Awards-celebrated as“Photography's Oscars”-and the International Photography Awards, platforms that have elevated thousands of photographers and visual storytellers onto the global stage.

About the Photojournalism Prize

The Photojournalism Prize (PJP) is a global award dedicated to celebrating and supporting impactful editorial and documentary photography. Founded by Hossein Farmani, PJP recognizes the courage, creativity, and commitment of visual journalists who shed light on urgent stories shaping our world. Through its annual competition and community initiatives, the Prize champions ethical storytelling and the power of photography as a catalyst for truth and change.

Learn more at photojournalismprize .