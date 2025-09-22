Uber Realty Reaffirms Independence And Unveils Bold 1% Listing Fee Model In Florida Panhandle

Niceville, FL - As Compass finalizes its acquisition of Anywhere Real Estate, Uber Realty LLC today publicly affirms its full independence and doubles down on its mission: local homeowners should not be forced to pay 5–6% commissions just because the industry hasn't caught up. Uber Realty remains a locally rooted firm, committed to offering true transparency and fair pricing to sellers in Niceville, Shalimar, Fort Walton Beach, and across Okaloosa County.

Jim Whatley, broker-owner, congratulates Compass CEO Robert Reffkin on the deal but drew a distinct contrast between big-corporate consolidation and Uber Realty's grassroots efficiency:“Every time a mega-broker grows through mergers, the hidden costs and overhead stack up. Sellers don't benefit. At Uber Realty, we built a model that keeps things lean - your equity stays where it should be: with you.”

Uber Realty's pricing model is straightforward but radical. For just 1% listing fee (the seller's side), homeowners receive full MLS exposure, professional photography, negotiation and contract management, closing coordination, and premium marketing - the same core services traditional brokerages bill 5–6% for. If a seller also pays a buyer's agent commission, Uber Realty negotiates toward a 2% payout, keeping total commissions near 3% instead of 5–6%. If the buyer is unrepresented, the seller's cost is just the 1%.

Details are available at uberrealty/done-with-you .

In today's Florida Panhandle market, those savings add up quickly. A $500,000 home under traditional structures could cost a seller $25,000–$30,000 in commissions. With Uber Realty's 1% model, that drops dramatically - saving sellers $15,000–$25,000 or more depending on the offer structure. Homeowners can see available listings and calculate savings at uberrealty.

“What local homeowners are tired of is being told the old rules still apply,” Whatley adds.“Your commission shouldn't be based on how big an agency is. It should be based on what you actually deliver. And we deliver results - MLS exposure, buyer traffic, negotiation, and closing - without the inflated fee.”

Uber Realty's offering isn't boutique, it's real. In Okaloosa County - whether you're in Bluewater Bay, Swift Creek, Shalimar, or Fort Walton Beach - the same tools and exposure sellers expect are delivered without the giant commission.

For more information, visit uberrealty .