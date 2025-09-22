Author's Tranquility Press Releases:“The Long Goodbye: Loving Her Until The End”

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Husband's Unshakable Love Through the Silent Storm of Alzheimer's

There is a grief that begins before the final breath.

It creeps in quietly when the person you love forgets your name.

When their smile no longer meets recognition.

When you're still holding their hand, but they're slipping further away.

In A Caregiver's Tips: My Wife Had Alzheimer's Disease , Fred Buse does not just recount this journey-he invites you inside it. This tender, heart-rending memoir, released by Author's Tranquility Press , is the true story of one man's unwavering devotion to the woman he promised never to leave.

this book will not only break your heart-it will hold it.

The Pain of Watching Her Fade-And Staying Anyway

Fred's wife, Dot, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 1997. From that moment, Fred became more than her husband-he became her nurse, her protector, her reality.

Through lost memories, sleepless nights, silent mornings, and sun-downing evenings, Fred never walked away. He chose to stay , even when she no longer knew who he was. Because love, real love, remembers when memory cannot.

134 Lessons Whispered From the Edge of Loss

This is not a clinical resource. It is a testimony. It is a journal of love, loss, and fierce grace. With 134 gentle, practical, and honest tips, Fred speaks directly to caregivers-the unseen, the exhausted, the quietly heroic.

You'll find advice on:

Preparing your life legally before the disease steals understanding

How to soothe hallucinations, prevent injuries, and protect dignity

What to do when she accuses you of being a stranger

Why music matters. Why scent matters. Why patience always matters.

And how to let go with tenderness when the time comes

For the Ones Who Carry Love and Loss in the Same Arms

This book is for the caregiver who cries in the shower.

For the partner who answers the same question 12 times in an hour.

For the son, the daughter, the friend - who just wants to do it right.

You'll read this book and think: Finally. Someone understands.

Now Available on Amazon

If you've ever watched someone disappear inch by inch-this book will hold you in its arms.

Buy it. Read it. Gift it to someone whose heart is quietly breaking.

This book is for anyone loving through loss. It's a guide. A grief companion. A love letter to the invisible work of caregiving.

Let it speak for the parts of your heart that have no words.

About the Author

Fred Buse isn't a doctor or therapist. He's a husband who kept his promise when it hurt the most. His voice is tender, unpolished, real-and it will stay with you.

Marie Mayer, his co-author, is a gifted listener and writer who helped turn Fred's memories into a deeply moving narrative that honors the caregiving journey with empathy and grace.



About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press champions authors with stories that matter. Stories that heal. Stories like Fred's, that remind us love isn't about being remembered-it's about showing up anyway.