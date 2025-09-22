Dear, Klairs Launches Tiktok Shop Exclusive Skin Flooding Trio Green Tea Ampoule Mist, Supple Preparation Unscented Toner, And Vitamin PDRN Toner Fueling The Hydration Trend

MENAFN - GetNews) Skin flooding centers on layering lightweight hydration on damp skin to saturate the moisture barrier, improving plumpness and glow without heaviness. As autumn arrives and the air grows cooler, many people notice their skin becoming drier. The Skin Flooding routine is the perfect solution for those experiencing seasonal dryness-or anyone in their 30s and beyond who naturally feels their skin losing moisture. It layers lightweight hydration step by step, helping skin stay deeply moisturized, plump, and comfortable throughout the season.







This limited edition set, sold by dear Klairs on TikTok Shop, includes the Fundamental Ampoule Mist (Step 1), Supple Preparation Unscented Toner (Step 2), and the Freshly Juiced Vitamin Essence Toner, also referred to here as the Vitamin PDRN Toner (Step 3). The trio listing underscores that it's a“TikTok Shop only edition ,” with the bundle rated 4.6/5 from verified shoppers.

The Klairs Fundamental Ampoule Mist preps and dampens skin for optimal absorption. According to the product description on TikTok Shop, it features 75% Camellia Sinensis (green tea) leaf water plus rice, cucumber, okra, and mugwort, with trehalose to help lock in moisture. The ultra-fine spray distributes evenly and absorbs fast-an ideal first layer before humectants and toners in a skin flooding routine.







Klairs' Supple Preparation Unscented Toner is a fragrance-free, essential oil–free version of the brand's cult toner, formulated with Beta Glucan, Lipidure, Hyaluronic Acid, and Centella Asiatica to deliver deep hydration while helping maintain skin's pH. It's designed for easy layering-1 to 3 passes on damp skin-to build cushiony hydration without tackiness, and it remains a go-to for sensitive skin users. As evidence of its global reach, Klairs' parent Wishcompany reported that the Unscented Toner has surpassed 8 million bottles sold worldwide, contributing to more than 10 million toner sales across the brand .







To cap the flood, the Freshly Juiced Vitamin Essence Toner-positioned in this bundle as the“Vitamin PDRN Toner”-combines Double Vitamin C, liposomal glutathione, niacinamide, and rice-derived PDRN in a gentle essence-toner texture for brightening and tone-evening care. The product page cites lab-measured improvements in deep hydration (up to 327%), 6-layer dark spot care, 3-tier tone improvement, and 8,000 encapsulated vitamin capsules to speed absorption-all while remaining fragrance-free and tested for sensitive skin.







Early customer feedback on TikTok Shop underscores the set's hydration payoff and ease of use.“I love this trio; it has improved my skin in only a few days. I no longer feel like my skin is tight and dry,” wrote one reviewer. Another noted,“I used this for the first time tonight and swear I can see and feel a difference. My eye bags are usually pretty bad, but after one use, they look smaller.” A third summed it up:“I absolutely love these toners and face spray. My skin feels extremely hydrated.”







The brand helped popularize multi-layer hydration with its toner-first routines and 7-skin method. It remains recognized for sensitive-skin-friendly, vegan formulas that avoid common irritants while delivering measurable results. In this bundle, users get a coherent three-step system: mist to dampen and infuse antioxidants; unscented toner to drench and calm; and vitamin PDRN toner to seal hydration while brightening the look of uneven tone-all within a lightweight, fast-absorbing routine.

