Crimes Against Persons On The Rise: Loudoun Criminal Lawyer Urges Residents To Know Their Rights

Loudoun County, VA - New data from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Crime Dashboard shows that crimes against persons remain a significant public safety concern, with more than 1,900 incidents reported in 2024 and hundreds already reported in 2025. These cases range from assaults and domestic violence to serious felonies, theft, drug charges, and DUIs.

Marquis Law Group is using this data to remind residents that being accused of a crime, even a misdemeanor, can have life-changing consequences, and early legal representation is critical.

“When you're accused of a crime in Loudoun County, the most important thing you can do is stay calm and avoid making statements without a lawyer present,” said Eric J. Demetriades , a leading criminal defense attorney in Loudoun County with Marquis Law Group.“Whether it's a DUI, domestic violence allegation, theft, or a serious felony, your words can be used against you. Our job is to protect your rights and make sure your side of the story is heard.”

Crimes on the Rise

The Loudoun County crime dashboard reports thousands of incidents every year, including:



DUI & Traffic Offenses: Loudoun sees hundreds of DUI arrests annually. A single conviction can result in license suspension, heavy fines, and even jail time.

Domestic Violence & Assault: These cases are among the most reported crimes against persons. The outcome often hinges on the first statements given to law enforcement.

Drug Charges: From possession to distribution, Loudoun prosecutions are aggressive, with penalties that can affect future employment and education. Theft & Property Crimes: Shoplifting and larceny charges carry consequences that follow defendants for years if not handled properly.

“Our attorneys have successfully represented clients in every major category of criminal charge,” said Demetriades.“From reducing second-offense DUI penalties to helping families through felony trials, our team knows Loudoun's courts inside and out.”

Real Client Results

Clients consistently praise the team's dedication and results:



“Thanks to Eric's expertise, the outcome of my DUI case far exceeded my expectations, significantly reducing the impact on my record and life.”

“Ms. Lau's tireless efforts gave my son the best outcome we could have ever hoped for and a chance to continue building his new life.”



These reviews reflect Marquis Law Group's reputation among criminal lawyers in Loudoun County, VA for providing strategic, compassionate defense.

What to Do If You're Charged in Loudoun County

Marquis Law Group offers these steps for anyone facing criminal charges:

Politely invoke your right to remain silent until you have a lawyer present.Take note of witnesses, photos, and other evidence that may support your defense.Early intervention by a Loudoun criminal attorney can sometimes prevent charges from being filed or reduce penalties.Learn what to expect at arraignment and throughout the legal process.



About Marquis Law Group

Marquis Law Group is a premier criminal defense law firm serving Loudoun County and Northern Virginia. Led by experienced trial attorneys including Eric J. Demetriades, the firm defends clients facing DUI, assault, domestic violence, drug charges, theft, and felony cases. With a client-centered approach and deep knowledge of the local courts, Marquis Law Group fights to achieve the best possible outcome for every client.