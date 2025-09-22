Evirtualassistants Launched HR Premium Virtual Assistant Recruiting Service

MENAFN - GetNews)



Companies across the U.S. are searching for ways to expand capacity without the weight of full-time payroll. A new HR Premium recruiting service from eVirtualAssistants promises a direct path to reliable remote staff, raising curiosity about how it reshapes the hiring process.

Albuquerque, N.M. - eVirtualAssistants, a USA-based virtual assistant recruiting service platform , announced the launch of its HR Premium virtual assistant recruiting service today. The new offering handles the entire hiring process for remote assistants, simplifying how companies find and onboard talent. HR Premium takes care of recruitment, payroll, and compliance, while businesses manage their dedicated virtual assistant's daily tasks. The service taps into eVirtualAssistants' network of skilled workers in the Philippines and offers flexible part-time or full-time staffing on a month-to-month basis starting at just $5 per hour, with no long-term commitment.

CLEAR BUSINESS BENEFITS

The HR Premium service provides immediate benefits for busy entrepreneurs and teams. The platform takes over the tedious legwork of hiring. This saves companies valuable time and gives managers more capacity to focus on core operations.

Many organizations see huge cost savings, with virtual assistant rates from $5 to $12 per hour – a major advantage for businesses that want to scale efficiently. Quality is a central factor: eVirtualAssistants' experienced recruitment team vets candidates through background checks, interviews, and skills tests to present only top talent. Clients gain a fully managed staffing solution with features for convenience and accountability:



Expert Hiring Team: Industry-seasoned recruiters identify and screen qualified candidates.

Time Tracking & Reporting: All tasks are monitored with time-tracking tools to guarantee productivity.

Dedicated Support: A personal account manager provides ongoing assistance and a U.S.-based support team is on call for peace of mind.

Flexible Contracts: Month-to-month terms with no hidden costs or long commitments provide agility. Transparent Pricing: A simple subscription staffing model with competitive hourly rates keeps hiring affordable.



NO MORE HIRING RISKS AND HASSLES

The company's new service is engineered to remove the risks and headaches of hiring. HR Premium thoroughly vets each virtual assistant's skills and references before any candidate reaches the client. This rigorous screening reduces the chance of a bad hire. The platform handles all compliance paperwork and payroll administration, eliminating legal and financial complications for the employer.

Unlike traditional staffing, there are no long-term contracts – businesses can cancel or replace an assistant at any time if needs change. The flexible arrangement lowers the risk of over-commitment for employers. HR Premium leverages a talent pool in the Philippines – known for English fluency and a strong work ethic – to minimize communication gaps or cultural mismatches with U.S. companies. The entire recruitment process wraps up in about ten business days, far faster than conventional hiring cycles.

CLIENT FEEDBACK AND INDUSTRY VOICES BACK THE MOVE

Feedback from early users of HR Premium has been positive.“Onboarding was quick and straightforward, and the virtual assistants are well-trained and reliable. We've seen a noticeable boost in productivity,” said one early client, a director at a marketing firm. Another client highlighted the quality of candidates:“We needed a VA with specific skills, and the platform provided exactly what we were searching for. The vetting process gave us confidence, and we're pleased with our assistant's performance.” One industry consultant called eVirtualAssistants' model "the future of hiring, allowing businesses to avoid costly mis-hires and lengthy recruitment cycles."

Company representatives expressed confidence in the new service.“Our goal is to remove the headaches from remote hiring so clients can focus on growth,” said the CEO of eVirtualAssistants.“We handle everything – from initial candidate search to payroll and compliance management – so HR Premium customers can simply work with their new assistant and concentrate on business growth.”

ABOUT EVIRTUALASSISTANTS VA RECRUITMENT AGENCY

eVirtualAssistants is an all-in-one online recruiting platform for small and medium-sized businesses and a one-stop solution to find skilled virtual talent. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the company connects employers with a vast network of over 2 million virtual assistants worldwide. Its platform covers more than 1200 skill specialities – from administrative support and bookkeeping to graphic design and digital marketing.

The wide range of specialties gives companies the power to assign almost any task to skilled remote staff. eVirtualAssistants provides efficient and affordable hiring, supported by a U.S.-based team and a strong record of reliable service.

Contact Information:

Company name: EVirtualAssistants

Phone: (505) 386-1232

Email: ...

Website: