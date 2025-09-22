“Dirty Work Wealth” By Trina Julian Special Amazon Flash Sale Announced

MENAFN - GetNews) For a limited time only, Amazon is featuring Dirty Work Wealth: How Smart Home Service Business Owners Step Back to Scale Up by Trina Julian at a special flash sale price October 2, 2025.







In this powerful new release, Julian-an entrepreneur who scaled her landscaping business from $100 and a truck to a life-changing exit-shares the blueprint for transforming hands-on hustle into a hands-off, wealth-building machine. You don't have to grind forever. With the right systems, team, and mindset, you can build a business that thrives without you.

“Most home service business owners believe stepping back means losing control,” says Julian.“In reality, it's the key to creating a business worth more, that runs better, and finally gives you the freedom you started working for in the first place.”

What Readers Will Discover in Dirty Work Wealth :



How to design a hands-off business model that increases both profitability and valuation.

Proven strategies to build strong teams, master profit margins, and implement financial systems that scale.

The mindset shifts needed to let go of the“hero owner” role and reclaim freedom, family, and fulfillment. Real-life lessons from Julian's journey-growing, scaling, and selling a million-dollar landscaping company.

The book is already resonating with small business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors who see the untapped potential of service businesses. M&A advisor Ken Bohenek, who wrote the foreword, calls it“another valuable instrument in your business toolbox.”

Dirty Work Wealth is available now on Amazon at a special flash sale price on October 2, but only for a short time. Don't miss the chance to grab this book and start building the kind of business that works for you, not the other way around:

About the Author

Trina Julian is an entrepreneur, speaker, and business coach who turned a few tools and a truck into a million-dollar landscaping company, eventually selling it for a 7,000x return. After scaling her business to run without her, she now helps home service business owners do the same-building teams, systems, and strategies that create freedom and long-term wealth. Passionate about both business and community, Trina is dedicated to showing entrepreneurs how to transform“dirty work” into Dirty Work Wealth.